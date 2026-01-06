Michelle Pfeiffer shares rare insight into family life amid major career move

Michelle Pfeiffer shared a glimpse into her life as a hands-on grandmother in a sweet photo posted to social media on Monday. The veteran actress took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a cream-colored cable-knit sweater adorned with several Christmas-themed felt decorations, including a reindeer, a present, a bell and a candy cane.

Michelle wore a grimacing smile on her face as she showcased the sweater, and captioned the photo: "When your grandbaby turns you into a Christmas tree…"

© Instagram Michelle shared insight into playtime with her granddaughter

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their delight over the sweet moment, with one writing: "She did a great job…you look stunning," while another added: "Never looked better." A third said: "Very sweet!" while another chimed in: "Grandma is for everything, including pretending to be a Christmas tree!"

The 67-year-old has been open about the life-changing experience of becoming a grandmother, after her daughter, Claudia, gave birth in 2024. Michelle adopted Claudia in early 1993, after meeting her husband, David E. Kelley, two months prior. The couple married in November 1993 and welcomed their son, John, in 1994.

The Oscar nominee shared her excitement over spending the holiday season with her granddaughter and celebrating the baby's second Christmas.

"I spent last Christmas with my granddaughter. She was just barely crawling at that point. So this year, she's much more aware of everything," Michelle told People. "And I just have to say that being a grandparent is exactly like everyone describes it. I'm just besotted by her."

© Getty Images Michelle's daughter Claudia welcomed a baby girl in 2024

The Scarface actress, who is incredibly private about her family life, revealed for the first time that she had become a grandmother during an interview on the SmartLess podcast in September 2025. "I realize I have a finite amount of time left and – I might announce on this show – that I became a grandmother last year," she began.

"I've been very quiet about it, and it is – it's heaven. It's ridiculous. And if I had known that I was going to be a grandmother, I wouldn't have taken on so much work, but I've enjoyed everything, and I'm really grateful," she added.

© Kevin Winter She shares Claudia and John with her husband, David

"I've loved – I love each of these projects. And so the weird thing is that giving up that angst about the process has freed me up, and I feel in some ways has made me better." Michelle acted in the Christmas film Oh. What. Fun. in 2025, and will star in the Yellowstone spinoff The Madison and in Margot's Got Money Troubles in 2026.

Michelle expanded on her desire to take a break with Fox News Digital in November, sharing that she planned to step away from acting in 2026 and spend more time with her family. "I am feeling very blessed for the opportunities that are presenting themselves to me and loving the work," she explained to the outlet. "I've been working with incredible cast members in all three things that I've done recently."

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di The star will take time away from acting in 2026

"However, little did I know my daughter was planning on getting pregnant, which she did successfully," she added. "And lo and behold, here I am working a lot. So I think I'm going to have probably most of next year off, which I'm really looking forward to."

"I'm just really wanting my choices and the way I spend my time – whatever time I have left – to spend it meaningfully is what I'm focusing on."