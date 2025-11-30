How Hollywood's blended families celebrate Christmas, including Kate Hudson's touching festive traditions

When it comes to Christmas, Hollywood's blended families are rewriting the rulebook. For them, the holiday season isn't about navigating awkward dynamics – it's about embracing new ones.

Redefining what could be a tricky season to navigate – with divorced parents, step-children, and complex family dynamics – these celebrities show how to create a relaxed and joyful Christmas.

Whether it's Demi Moore and Bruce Willis rocking matching pyjamas or Kourtney Kardashian decking the halls with signature flair, their holiday stories offer inspiration and heartwarming proof that modern families can sparkle brighter than the star on top of the Christmas tree.

From co-parenting with grace to redefining traditions, these stars show how love and laughter can outshine logistics.

Soaking up the sun for the festive season, Gwyneth Paltrow's blended family spent Christmas 2023 in California. The actress shared cosy Instagram snaps of her time at home with her children Apple and Moses Martin, from her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. She captioned the photo dump ''California Christmas'' and included a picture of a beach walk with her son and a matching pyjama pic with her daughter. Before their California hang out, the blended family of six — including her husband Brad Falchuk and his two kids Brody and Isabella — all went to Mexico together. Gwyneth marked the occasion with a sunset snap of the group on Instagram, showcasing their harmonious blended dynamic. In 2018, Gwyneth highlighted their co-parenting success with a photo of Christmas stockings for both her new husband and her ex, Chris. Her commitment to ''conscious uncoupling'' is a testament to their amicable relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker © Instagram Kourtney got festive at Disneyland in 2021 with Travis, Reign and Landon You can count on the Kardashians to make their mansions magical for the festive season, and Kourtney Kardashian certainly pulls out all the stops for her big blended family. Kourtney and Travis Barker's bustling household includes seven children: their shared baby Rocky; Travis' three grown-up children from his previous relationship and Kourtney's three children with ex-Scott Disick. Every year Kourtney shares a glimpse of the festive magic in their home on Instagram. In 2024 she filled their residence with glitzy trees and ruby red lights. © Instagram Kourtney’s house looked like a Christmas grotto There were even a few elves in the picture dump — since the family fun also includes an annual Elf on the Shelf tradition for the younger kids. The reality star is clearly making a big effort to create special festive memories for her brood. Case in point – their trip to Disneyland at Christmas time in 2020. However, Kourtney has opened up about the challenges of managing such a large family. In an episode of KUWTK, she said: ''I have kids all different age ranges – preteen, teenage, adults, an infant. So I really try to set aside one-on-one time with each of my kids. I don't want to miss anything. It's like a feeling of being pulled in different directions, like wanting to be everything to everyone.''

Kate Hudson, a busy mom of three, keeps Christmas traditions alive while balancing treasured family time and self-care. On Instagram, the star posted about purchasing a Christmas tree with her six-year-old daughter, Rani who she shares with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. But as far as the tree is concerned, what started as a family tradition has become a solo mission for Kate, who humorously documented her tree-decorating efforts with a glass of wine. The extended Hudson-Hawn family, including Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, donned matching pyjamas for a festive SKIMS campaign in 2024. The blended clan of spouses and children looked very Christmassy indeed in matching pyjamas for the holiday shoot. They typically spend Christmas together in Aspen, Colorado. Kate, who is the second child of Goldie and her ex-husband Bill Hudson, told Harper's Bazaar: ''I'm like a Christmas fanatic... it's the one time I know we'll all be together.''

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis © Instagram Bruce Willis was sadly diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 Demi Moore and Bruce Willis put divorce aside to create special holiday memories with their modern family. In 2022, the ex-partners celebrated with Bruce's wife Emma Heming and their extended family. Demi even shared a picture of herself and Emma, captioned: ''We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!'' Recent Christmas celebrations hold deeper meaning as the family adjusts to Bruce's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. His wife Emma reflected: ''Holidays are hard. I have so much more hope. I have hope in how our entire family can find joy in the small things, and in coming together to celebrate all the moments life has to offer.''

Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, often twin for the holidays. In 2023, Reese posted a festive photo with Ava coordinating in black outfits, and there were more cute snaps of all the children together. The star shares her Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She shares Tennessee with ex Jim Toth and the step-siblings are clearly very close. Reese Witherspoon went all out in 2024 for her blended Christmas, sharing pictures of a beautiful tree, a decorated dinner table, and red bow décor. We want an invite!

Nick Cannon is busier than Santa, juggling Christmas celebrations with his 12 children across six mothers. He spends time with each of his children, especially the younger ones he shares with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Abby posted a heartwarming photo of Nick with their kids, captioned: ''Wishing you all the gift of LOVE, The gift of PEACE & most importantly the greatest gift of all…FAMILY .'' He has a son with Selling Sunset star Brie Tiesi He celebrated Christmas day in 2023 with his on-off girlfriend Bre Tiesi and son, Legendary Love. The Selling Sunset star shared their festive family outings on Instagram, including a fun trip to Grinchmas at Universal Orlando.

Kevin and Eniko Hart © Instagram Kevin’s older children pranked their step-siblings last year Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, celebrated Christmas in 2023 with a comedic twist. Kevin's older children, from his previous marriage, pranked their younger siblings by dressing as Santa and the Grinch, causing hilariously chaotic reactions. His comedic genes seem to have been passed down the family tree. The Harts' blended family also enjoyed classic holiday traditions, including matching pyjamas and festive Instagram posts.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt © WireImage The ex-couple reportedly spend Christmas separately Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Christmas plans remain private. In 2022, Us Weekly reported that Brad spent Christmas with Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, while Angelina celebrated with the other children. This year, Brad is expected to spend the holiday with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. Angelina, who has sole custody of their children, continues to focus on her family's well-being. Brad's relationship with them is strained of late – with Shiloh, Vivienne and Zahara publicly removing their last name 'Pitt' from their surname.