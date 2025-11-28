Why Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, says she's done dating athletes

Kayla Nicole is so done dating athletes. The 34-year-old on-air reporter who once dated NFL star Travis Kelce, 36, has turned a new leaf in her romantic life and is no longer interested in a specific type of guy.

During an appearance on Harry Jowsey's Boyfriend Material podcast, Kayla revealed that she doesn't want to date professional athletes anymore. "I keep saying I don't want to date any more athletes," she explained, continuing: "But I'm down to date the owners of the teams."

Kayla went on, saying: "I'm really just open…[because] the bar is really in hell these days." This wasn't the first time she opened up about her dating requirements. The on-air reporter discussed how she wants to date on her own podcast, Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole.

"[They need to have] a job—can we start there?" she said. "You have work to do. You have something to do besides bugging me all day." Kayla continued: "I'm more so invested in people's character and personality. I used to have a very like detailed physical descriptors and career and no kids—all that stuff kind of goes out the window."

© Getty Images Travis and Kayla went to many sporting events for you

But that's not all. Kayla also wants "someone who has integrity and ambition and [is] romantic." Like many women, she has "a list" on her phone with all the things she wants in life, including "a man that is very romantic."

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce

Kayla and Travis started dating in 2017. Their on-again-off-again relationship lasted for five years. The former couple met in an unconventional way – on social media. "He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months," Kayla revealed in a since-deleted Instagram Story captured by TMZ. "All double taps and no dm. Soooo after a little liquid courage and a pep talk from @iqueenb (something along the lines of 'WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR') I dm'd him on New Years."

© Getty Images The couple had a tumultuous relationship

Their relationship was hot and cold. After three years of dating, the couple went through their first split in August 2020. At the time, there were online reports that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end cheated on Kayla.

Travis denied the reports in a now-deleted tweet, saying: "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please." But they got back together a few months later. Kayla and Travis broke up again in May 2022, and this time it was for good.

The on-air reporter hasn't dated anyone publicly since breaking up with Travis. Last November, she opened up about her "public breakup." Kayla was on the third season of Special Forces – which she went on to win – and said, through tears: "Going through a public breakup, it's been overwhelming."

© Instagram Kayla reports on the NBA and NFL

What has Kayla Nicole done since her breakup with Travis Kelce?

In October 2023, Kayla relaunched her fitness brand, Tribe Therepe, which is based on "feel-good fitness" and incorporates tools from therapy into the workout routines.

© FOX Image Collection via Getty I Kayla was on Special Forces with Brody Jenner

"It's focusing on the mental health component of working out, which is really, really important for me and really resonates with me, and really just encouraging people to mentally take care of themselves," Kayla said, explaining: "I think that when your mind is in a healthy place, your body will follow."