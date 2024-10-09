Goldie Hawn unpacks the 'trauma' that gave her life a new direction

Goldie Hawn has been a passionate advocate for mental health and education for decades, and took that advocacy to a new level in 2003 when she created the foundation MindUp.

The actress, 78, established the mental health organization to provide for more educational facilities in schools to teach children about the way their brains function, and providing de-stressing methods for both the students and their teachers.

The star made an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 9, to talk about her foundation and the work they were doing, and explained what was the moment that changed it all for her.

Goldie told anchor Lara Spencer about how she developed her idea of "peace through understanding the brain" and being "more mindful," and it all started with a national tragedy — the September 11 attacks in 2001.

"After 9/11, I realized I was scared to death of the atom bomb. So for me, [that] put me in trauma," she explained. "I figured that these children are going to be experiencing some level of that."

"In which case, I then created this program," she continued, also clarifying that she considers herself to be the "creator" and not the "founder" of MindUp. "Why aren't children learning anything about their brain? Why do we ask them to use it and don't teach them anything about how to use it?"

The official website for MindUp reads: "Alarmed by rising numbers of anxiety, depression, aggression and suicide in children, Goldie Hawn founded her Foundation, applying cutting edge scientific research to create educational programs that support the social and emotional development of children."

"Working with some of the best minds in neuroscience, education, and psychology, the Foundation created MindUP — an evidence-based curriculum and teaching model for young learners."

© Getty Images Goldie attended the 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala

It adds: "Our goal is to impact as many people as possible with our program—expanding globally to give access to all learners. Together, we’ll create a more compassionate society buoyed by hope and resilience." While Goldie is the Founder and President, her daughter Kate Hudson serves as a member of the Board of Directors.

Goldie spoke with Forbes about her 9/11 inspiration behind the Foundation as well, saying: "It was really [when I] looked at what the state of mind of our children was after 9/11, feeling the world had changed forever."

© Getty Images The actress has been a passionate mental health and mindfulness advocate for decades

"I knew we were up for some brand new ways of dealing with our "psychique" and our children were the beginning of the next generation," she continued.

"After 9/11, I decided at this moment in time, we needed to create preventive mental health programs in the classroom and in doing so, I started looking at all the statistics and our children literally started to suffer then."

© Getty Images Her daughter Kate is also a Board Director for MindUp

"Twenty years ago, we had a rise in suicide for our children ages 10 to 15 and that was the third-leading cause of death. Now it's more. If they are given tools when they're young, they'll be able to manage around some of the emotional ups-and-downs that we have during the day and in life."