Minnie Driver is ready for summer in stylish mini dress as she shares glimpse inside Malibu home The Good Will Hunting star has a beach home in Malibu

Minnie Driver has an idyllic holiday home in Malibu, and shared a rare glimpse inside the stylish space in a new Instagram photo.

The Good Will Hunting star took to social media over the weekend to post a picture of herself posing in the garden of the beach side property, dressed in a statement blue mini dress.

The mother-of-one looked incredible in the one-piece, which featured a figure-flattering waist tie and capped sleeves.

Minnie accessorised her look with oversized sunglasses, and wore her long brunette hair scraped back in a bun.

In the photo, several plant pots and a bench were visible in the garden, while Minnie blended into the background as she posed in front of a blue wall.

"Blue sky morning," the star captioned the image.

Minnie spends the majority of her time at her house in the Hollywood Hills – a popular location among the rich and famous, with everyone from Adele to Rebel Wilson living close by.

However, twenty years ago, the actress purchased a two-bedroom house in Malibu, which she previously described as an "utter retreat" while talking to home décor business One Kings Lane - who recently gave her home a makeover.

She said: "It has just been a complete and utter retreat. When I'm there, I surf, we ride our bikes everywhere, we skateboard… it's a super-tight community, which is what I was really looking for."

The Speechless actress previously told People that purchasing her Malibu home was "the best thing that I ever did."

The Hollywood star is a doting mother to son Henry

"I couldn't have carried on living and working in Los Angeles if I hadn't found this place," she said. The 51-year-old adores being near the beach, especially as she is a talented surfer.

While in Malibu, Minnie is often pictured surfing in the ocean with her 12-year-old son Henry.

While chatting to The Guardian, the star revealed that she is renowned in her neighbourhood in Malibu for "having the blue house or for being the person who always has extra pasta, or the one whose golf cart always breaks down and blocks all the other golf carts on the way down to the beach."

