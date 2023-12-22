Minnie Driver reveals special talent of the late Matthew Perry: 'He made people feel good'

Minnie Driver recently shared a heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry, her co-star in the 2003 London production of “Sexual Perversity in Chicago.”

In an essay for the Guardian, the "Good Will Hunting" star reflected on Matthew’s character, comparing his real-life persona to the beloved “Friends” character Chandler Bing, whom he famously portrayed.

Minnie remembered Matthew as a beacon of positivity, stating, “The thing about him was he was like a light. He was one of those people who just made other people feel good.”

She marveled at how Matthew, despite his internal battles, managed not to burden others with his pain. “Somehow, they don’t suck you down into their sadness, or their pain, and I know now that his pain was great,” she expressed.

Matthew, who struggled with substance abuse and depression, passed away on October 28 at the age of 54 after drowning in his hot tub.

His death was attributed to “acute effects of ketamine” mixed with buprenorphine, a drug used for opioid addiction treatment and pain relief.

Minnie reflected on Matthew’s candid memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” revealing the difficulty she had in reading it due to the extent of his suffering. “[I] had to put it down and pick it up again — it felt unbearable, how much he suffered,” she wrote.

Despite the challenges he faced, Matthew found solace in sharing his story. Minnie recalled him telling her that his book "exorcised [his demons] in a way.” She expressed her gratitude that Matthew experienced the love and appreciation people had for his work beyond “Friends.”

During their time together in London, Minnie observed that Matthew was in a “good place.” She fondly reminisced about their days in Hyde Park, enjoying ice creams and watching tennis at Wimbledon, rushing back to the theater for their performances on motorbikes.

“We had that perfect feeling of enjoying England in the summertime,” she said, highlighting the lighter moments they shared.

Minnie also touched upon Matthew’s struggle with being typecast as Chandler Bing. “‘Some people only want Chandler, and I don’t know that I’m allowed to be anything other than that,'" she quoted him. She acknowledged the complex relationship he had with his iconic role, which he cherished yet felt confined by.

Reflecting on the challenges of fame and addiction, Minnie wrote, “I also think if you struggle with addiction and you have this extraordinary, rarefied life where people love you so completely, it’s always difficult to come to terms with the possibility of your fallibility.”

In her essay, Minnie painted a picture of Matthew as not only humorous and charming but also profoundly soulful. “He was that funny, charming and self-deprecating, but also much more. He had such a wealth of soul,” she concluded.

Following his passing, Minnie paid tribute to Matthew on Instagram, sharing a photo of him with a warm grin. “I think you’d finally found peace in your life,” she captioned, remembering the laughter and kindness they shared.

In an interview on the “Q with Tom Power” podcast in November 2022, Matthew expressed his desire to be remembered not just for his role on “Friends” but as a person who lived and loved well and sought to help others.

“I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker,” he said. “And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That’s what I want.”

He prided himself on being able to offer help to those struggling with addiction, saying, “The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say, ‘Yes,’ and follow up and do it.”

