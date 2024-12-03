Trinny Woodall and Minnie Driver lead celebrity arrivals at glamorous carol concert

Trinny Woodall and Minnie Driver were just two stars leading the celebrity arrivals at the Lady Garden Foundation's annual Carol Concert on Monday evening.

The pair were joined by Rachel Johnson, Jeanette Kwaky, and David Walliams, who performed Christmassy readings at St John the Baptist Church in West London. The charity is dedicated to raising awareness and funding for gynaecological health, including supporting gynaecological cancer research at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust through The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Trinny Woodall attended dressed in a teal velvet suit

Talking about the special evening, Co-Founder and Chair Jenny Halpern Prince MBE said: "We all live such hectic lives, and it can be easy to bury our heads in the sand, especially when it comes to the cold, hard facts that 60 women are diagnosed each day with the silent killers of gynaecological cancer. With the funds raised, we are able to increase our vital awareness campaigns.”

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Minnie Driver gave a reading during the carol concert

Co-Founder Tamara Beckwith Veroni added: "The Christmas festive time is always special, and yet it brings home to those of us who have lost loved ones what we miss most. Our Carol Concert is a joyous evening, and I personally love how many young children want to come and be part of it."

© Dave Benett Trinny with Co-Founder Tamara Beckwith

As well as the readings, the festive evening saw guests enjoy mulled wine, champagne, and mince pies, along with brilliant performances from a children's choir.

Minnie and Trinny looked wonderful. Trinny donned a luxurious velvet green jacket and glittering gold blouse adorned with a bow around her neck. Meanwhile, Minnie wore a red striped top and a vibrant blue blazer.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Donna Air, Jenny Halpern Prince, Tamara Beckwith and Rachel Johnson were all smiles during the festive outing

The special event came just days after the charity launched their Women of Talent calendar that featured the likes of Cressida Bonas and her "unofficial stepsister" Gabriella Wilde.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Broadcaster and athlete Jeanette Kwakye at the Lady Garden Foundation Family Carol Concert

Other stars featured in the calendar include Ama Pipi, Anna Friel, Camilla Rutherford, Charlotte Dellal, Joely Richardson, Lily Bertrand-Webb, Melissa Hemsley, Noor Fares, Petra Palumbo, and Savannah Miller.