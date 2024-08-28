Sigourney Weaver twins with her child Shar Simpson in rare red carpet appearance

Sigourney Weaver turned heads at the Venice International Film Festival as she hit the red carpet alongside her child, Shar Simpson, with the pair delighting fans by twinning in their chic ensembles.

The Alien star, at 74, brought an air of timeless elegance to the prestigious event, while 34-year-old Shar showcased their own unique style, proving that impeccable fashion sense runs in the family.

The iconic actress and her child were the epitome of sophistication as they walked hand-in-hand at the premiere of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

The Venice Film Festival: A glamorous retrospective

Sigourney shimmered in a stunning black sequined top paired with a flowing flared skirt, perfectly capturing the glamor of old Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Shar opted for a sleek single-shoulder black dress, accessorized with beaded earrings and a bold red lip, creating a striking contrast to their mother’s ensemble yet complementing her beautifully.

© Daniele Venturelli (L-R) Sigourney Weaver, Shar Simpson, and Nemo Allen attend a red carpet for the movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

Their coordinated looks weren't the only thing turning heads. The duo's palpable bond and joy radiated as they posed for the cameras, confidently showcasing their styles and connection.

They were also joined by filmmaker Nemo Allen, and the trio posed together, with Shar holding hands with both Sigourney and Nemo, further highlighting the close relationships in their lives.

Sigourney, who has been married to Shar’s father, Jim Simpson, since 1984, welcomed Shar in 1990.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Sigourney and Shar look like twins!

While Sigourney has made a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars, Shar has forged a different path, dedicating their career to education.

They currently work as an adjunct assistant professor at the Digital Storytelling Lab at Columbia University School of the Arts, showing that the drive for excellence runs strong in the family.

© Pascal Le Segretain Nemo Allen and Shar Simpson

Earlier in the day, Sigourney showed a more emotional side during a press conference at the festival. When asked about the impact her career might have had on Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris's rise, the actress was visibly moved, tearing up as she tried to articulate her thoughts.

“To think for one moment that my work would have anything to do with her rise makes me very happy,” Sigourney began, her voice quivering with emotion. “Actually, I have so many women who come and thank me…” she continued, before trailing off, overwhelmed by the moment. Always one to lighten the mood, she quipped, “Sorry, I need my vodka!” as she attempted to regain her composure.

That evening, Sigourney was honored with the prestigious Golden Lion award by the Venice Film Festival, recognizing her extraordinary career that has spanned decades and included iconic roles in films such as Alien, Ghostbusters, Avatar, and Working Girl. Reflecting on her career, Sigourney expressed her deep appreciation for playing strong, resilient women—a journey that began with Ridley Scott’s Alien in 1979.

© Ernesto Ruscio Sigourney stuns in all black ensemble

“Why do I play strong women? I just play women, and women are strong,” Sigourney stated, emphasizing the inherent strength in female characters. She further explained, “You know why? Because we don’t give up, because we don’t get to. We do it.” She praised the writing of Alien, noting how her character Ripley was crafted as a person first, without being confined by gender stereotypes.

“What I appreciated about what Walter Hill and David Giler wrote, and how Ridley Scott put it together, was that my character in Alien was a person, not a woman,” she said. “There are very few writers who can write a script where the character is just a person. Ripley is all of us—what you become when you have to find the ingenuity and don’t even have the time to be brave or anything else.”

Sigourney has long been an advocate for women’s rights and environmental issues, and during the festival, she emphasized the critical role women play in addressing climate change and crises. “It’s the women who are taking care of their families, their children, often doing work—they are on the front lines,” she said. “I take my inspiration from actual women. To me, women were always so capable, and we are everything.”

© JB Lacroix Sigourney looks so youthful at 74

The actress is optimistic about the future for older women in film and television, noting that the industry has evolved to offer more complex, meaningful roles for women of all ages. With plans to continue her work in the Avatar franchise and other projects, Sigourney shows no signs of slowing down. “I just think I’m very lucky. I have always had a great appetite, always respected the work, loved the work,” she shared.

Although Sigourney hasn’t ruled out the possibility of reprising her role as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise, she admits it would take an exceptional script to draw her back. “I feel like she’s never far away from me, but on the other hand, I have yet to read a script that said, ‘You have got to do this,’” she explained. For now, Sigourney is focused on her other projects, including a role in the upcoming Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Reflecting on Ripley’s legacy, Sigourney noted, “What I love about it, which I think endures, is that the character of Ripley is almost an everyman character. That freed me up from ever having to act like a girl, or dress like a girl. That was very astute of the writers. At a certain point, you even forget that it’s a woman. You just know it’s Ripley, and you’re hoping she survives.”