Christina Hendricks welcomes 'new family' with striking must-see photo

Christina Hendricks celebrated her brother Aaron’s marriage, happily welcoming his new family into her inner circle. The actress took to Instagram on December 5 to post a touching tribute in light of the big news.

The post showcased a mirror selfie of the star admiring her reflection in her vanity room. Christina wore a black dress with a plunging neckline, accessorized with a pendant necklace and statement earrings. Her vibrant red hair was cut to shoulder length and styled in soft waves, while her makeup exuded a subtle glam look, featuring winged eyeliner, a touch of blush, and a pink lip.

"My brother is getting married!!! So happy for them and excited to meet all the new family!" she penned in the caption.

Christina Hendricks looked stunning

The special post comes after the 50-year-old stepped out for a recent date night with her husband, cinematographer George Bianchini. The couple attended the premiere of Focus Features' Hamnet in LA on November 18.

Christina looked stunning in a bright green gown that featured a midi length silhouette accented with a softly pleated skirt, capped sleeves, and a cinched waist. George looked suave in a dark navy suit that was layered over a white shirt and a dark green tie.

© WireImage Christina and George sweetly held hands on the carpet

Motherhood

The couple split their time between their home in Los Angeles and their other haven in upstate New York. "It’s always a little chaotic!" she told Red Magazine. The star previously opened up about not wanting children.

"I mean, they [children] are a lot of work. I know plenty of people who don't have children. And I also get a lot of people who say, 'Thank you for speaking out, my family don't understand why I don't want kids,'" she previously told The Observer.

© Getty Images Christina's hair and makeup looked striking against her green dress

"That's where my motherly nature comes in -- we got a puppy, and that's my idea of starting a family," she also shared with Health magazine in 2014. "People say, 'Oh, that's practice for parenting,' but if it's practice for anything it's to be a mom to another puppy. We've decided that we are not really interested in having children."

She continued: "It seems like it's expected that you'd want to have kids," she said. "It's just very normal for people to say, 'Well, when you guys have kids...' And then when I say, 'Actually I don't think we're going to do that,' people will say, 'Oh, you say that now...' It doesn't bother me, though. And, you know, there's a small chance I could change my mind."