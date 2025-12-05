Rita Ora opts for yet another plunging neckline in gothic backless gown

We think it's fair to say that Rita Ora has had a very busy week. Fresh from gracing the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in London on Monday, she has jetted to The Red Sea International Film Festival to attend the opening gala.

The pop star was in good company at the event, with Dakota Johnston and Ana De Armas also spotted on the red carpet.

© Getty Images Rita Ora wearing Tima Abid

But it was Rita's dress that nabbed our attention. The star opted for an incredible lace gown by Tima Abid, from the label's AW25 collection.

The dress was a stunning black number, with a lace torso and cheeky cut-out detailing along the front, teamed with a dramatic skirt for a seriously scene-stealing silhouette.

On the runway, the look was paired with long black gloves, but Rita opted to ditch those in favour of silver jewellery, and a seriously chic updo with her blonde locks piled atop her head, paired with lashings of pink blush.

© Getty Images Dakota Johnson wearing Alessandra Rich

Fellow attendee Dakota Johnson plumped for a refined take on the current fad for naked dressing. Her chic black strapless dress featured two subtle cut-outs just above The Materialists actress' hips.

The gorgeous dress was by Alessandra Rich, and Dakota was styled by the famous Kate Young. Meanwhile, John Wick actress Ana de Armas also opted for a black dress, but hers rippled with silver sequins.

© WireImage Rita Ora attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Meanwhile, Rita was styled for the illustrious event by long-time collaborator Pippa Atkinson. Pippa and Rita have often worked together with the stylist responsible for some of Rita's most iconic looks, including the incredible purple velvet dress Rita wore to this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The Prada gown was accessorised with TOU jewellery, Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and a Prada clutch bag, of course.

We can't wait to see what you wear next, Rita!