Tori Spelling shares rare glimpse into unexpected co-parenting dynamic with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is currently finalizing her divorce from Dean McDermott, but unlike many celebrity splits, their co-parenting arrangements seem fairly amicable.

"I watched families go through horror stories with the parents, and at the end of the day, you created beings because you had so much love between you," the 90210 Beverly Hills star revealed at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

© Getty Images for LuskinOIC (L-R) Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling

"We love and care about each other so much, and I was shocked just because I always read horror stories and everyone predicted it to be so messy, the divorce, and it was super easy and loving."

She added: "We do family dinners, we do everything together, so it’s really good for the kids."

© Getty Images Tori and Dean in 2019

The revelation comes after newly filed court documents reveal the full scope of the financial liabilities tied to the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her ex-husband, including more than $1.7 million in unpaid federal and state taxes.

According to the final judgment, obtained by Fox News Digital, Tori and Dean owe approximately $1.2 million to the IRS, a debt that will be split evenly. The filing also confirms the former couple owes more than $500,000 to the California Franchise Tax Board, which will again be shared equally.

© GC Images Tori seen in New York City 2024

The judgment outlines several additional outstanding debts. Together, Tori and Dean must pay about $37,000 linked to an American Express collection account, and they still owe a remaining balance to City National Bank, which sued them in 2016 over unpaid loans.

Individually, Tori is responsible for $288,000 owed to a private individual, a further $69,000 to another unnamed party, and $10,228 in uninsured medical costs. Dean, meanwhile, must cover a $22,000 student loan balance and $20,609 in his own medical bills.

The disclosures offer the clearest picture yet of the financial complexities behind the couple’s long-running split, as Tori and Dean continue to finalise the last stages of their divorce.

In 2023, the actor announced in a since-deleted social media post that he and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were going their "separate ways," after 18 years of marriage and welcoming five kids together Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, eight.

© Instagram Photo shared by Tori Spelling on Instagram September 2024 featuring her five children with Dean McDermott

In November 2023, some months after splitting from Tori, Dean opened up to the Daily Mail about how financial troubles and his own struggles with alcohol and drug addiction left Tori and their family "petrified," and it eventually led to the dissolution of their relationship.

"Taking accountability" for the "pain" he inflicted in the time leading up to their split, he first maintained: "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," and declared: "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."