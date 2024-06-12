Tori Spelling's fans come to her defense as 'haters' question son's appearance — her response

Tori Spelling is setting the record straight on her son's outfit of choice for his elementary school graduation.

School is out for the summer, and that has meant graduation season for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven, with her ex-husband Dean McDermott, from whom she split last year after 18 years of marriage.

Last week, she celebrated her youngest son Beau's graduation from kindergarten, and as she celebrated once again her son Finn's elementary school graduation, fans came to her defense over trolls commenting on his outfit.

Tori took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a sweet photo with Finn, posing in front of some blue tinsel and silver balloons that spelled out 2024 at his fifth grade graduation.

Finn looked cool as ever with his long curls, wearing an oversized white t-shirt with black cargo shorts, knee-high socks and black Adidas sambas. His mom meanwhile looked perfectly chic in a printed, navy blue maxi dress paired with chunky patent leather loafers.

"And, just like that I have a 5th grade graduate…" Tori wrote in her caption, adding: "Finn Davey I'm so proud of you! Bye elementary school and hello middle school. I love you chat!"

© Instagram Finn is now headed to middle school

Still, despite the celebratory moment, she also added in the caption: "Disclaimer to the haters: Dress code was shorts FYI [because] they had student/teacher kickball aka sports day right [before]."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to come to her defense, with one writing: "It's sad that you have to do a disclaimer for the haters. He's a kid and should wear and look however he feels comfortable wearing," as others followed suit with: "Sorry you have to deal with that!!! Congrats!!! " and: "Congratulations, Finn!! Keep focused and forget the haters, and you will go far. The sky's the limit!!"

© Instagram Her son Beau also recently graduated kindergarten

More congratulatory messages followed, such as: "Congratulations! Way to go, Finn!" and: "Yay! Congrats on this big achievement; moving on to middle school. Have a fantastic summer!" as well as: "He's looking so grown up. Congratulations Finn."

© Instagram The Spelling bunch

It has been a week full of milestones for Tori and her kids, and not only did she celebrate Finn and Beau's respective graduations, but her eldest daughter Stella also rang in her 16th birthday.

© Instagram Stella and Finn

In a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram shared alongside a video montage featuring photos of the birthday girl through the years, Tori wrote: "My Baby Girl @stella_mcdermott08 is 16 today! Is she my mini me or am I now her mini me? Will always be my Buggy."

"So beautiful inside and out. So wise, funny, creative and best of all KIND. So proud of this human. Love watching her challenge the world as she takes it over. They'll never yet always see her coming. Love you bestie baby."