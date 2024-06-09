Tori Spelling showcases new dermal piercings in sweet photos from son Beau's kindergarten graduation

Tori Spelling is definitely a proud mom, and she is a very cool mom too!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is a doting mom to five kids, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven, shared with her ex-husband Dean McDermott, from whom she split last summer after 18 years together.

Over the weekend, she had quite the emotional family milestone to celebrate as her youngest Beau officially graduated from kindergarten, and as she shared a glimpse of the special day, she simultaneously showed off her latest gift from her kids: belly piercings!

Tori took to Instagram on Saturday and shared some sweet photos posing alongside Beau, who is ever the cool kid in shoulder-length blonde hair, and appeared showing off his colorful kindergarten certificate.

In the first pic, the California-native is kneeling down next to her son posing with a peace sign, and her edgy low rise jeans give way for a glimpse at her two dermal piercings by each of her hip bones.

"Beau Beau is officially a 1st grader!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "Yesterday he had his end of the year Kindergarten party at school. So proud of this kid! My Baby."

© Instagram Tori posed for a cute pic with Beau

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to congratulate little Beau on his accomplishment, with one writing: "Congrats Beau!" as others followed suit with: "Awwww congratulations to your beautiful boy. You are a beautiful Mom!" and: "How wonderful! He is so handsome! Congratulations!" as well as: "Handsome Beau!! Kindergarten is the best! Growing up so fast."

In another recent Instagram post, Tori revealed that her kids were to credit for her recent dermal piercings. In a video clip from an episode of her podcast MisSpelling featuring her good friend Jessica Amer, she explained that it is her Mother's Day tradition to get an extra piercing anywhere on her body.

© Instagram Beau will start 1st grade in the fall

Before revealing her new piercings for the first time, she noted: "It did bruise around it because it was a major thing, so there might be –– there's some bruising, so no one look at that, but I just got it a few days ago, obviously." She then stood up and lowered the edge of her pants, revealing a dual diamond piercing right on her hip bone.

© Instagram The former actress got dermal piercings for Mother's Day

As she toyed around with the tiny studs, her friend simply said "ow" repeatedly, and Tori replied: "Oh my god, I'm scared of her reaction."

© Instagram The McDermott-Spelling kids

Jessica was largely speechless, and between laughter, said: "I mean… I mean, I like it…" before noting: "If it was like, one [piercing]," to which Tori argued: "I hate odd numbers, you know I like everything in pairs."

Tori captioned the Instagram post with: "My kids surprised me with a very unmother's day celebration which was very ME! Dim Sum & Dermals."