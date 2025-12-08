Olivia Munn stuns in bikini for rare photos of kids and husband John Mulaney for son's 4th birthday

Olivia Munn treated fans to a series of heart-melting family photos shared on Instagram as she celebrated her son Malcolm’s 4th birthday, and the actress looked radiant while doing so.

In the first snapshot, Olivia is seen posing by a sparkling turquoise pool while holding her baby daughter, both dressed in coordinating brown-checked swimwear.

Olivia, wearing a chic black-and-white polka dot bikini and oversized sunglasses, beams at the camera as Malcolm, now 4, stands beside them looking out over the ocean. The sunny backdrop, palm trees, and endless blue sky give the moment a dreamy, tropical feel.

The next image shows Olivia and husband John Mulaney enjoying a playful indoor celebration complete with a Ghostbusters-themed inflatable setup.

John, dressed casually in patterned shorts and holding their baby girl, Méi June watches as Malcolm explores the decorations while Olivia kneels beside him, smiling proudly.

Another photo captures a sweet family moment around Malcolm’s birthday cake, decorated, of course, with Ghostbusters characters. John sports a Ghostbusters T-shirt while Olivia, glowing and relaxed in a black tee, holds their daughter. Malcolm leans over the cake, excitedly inspecting the colorful decorations as his parents look on lovingly.

The collection of photos is a rare and intimate look into the couple’s family life, and fans couldn’t help but notice how stunning Olivia looked, both in her beachside bikini and during the at-home festivities.

"We had the best time celebrating my little boy’s 4th birthday. He’s been asking for it to be a Ghostbusters theme ever since John showed him the movie and cartoons this past summer. I made the mistake of getting large inflatables of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and the Ecto-1 because after a long negotiation (which I lost) they came back home with us and are now fully inflated in our living room, " Olivia captioned the post.

"How lucky am I that I get to be Malcolm’s mom everyday for the rest of my life," she added.

Though Olivia and John had kept their relationship and family life largely out of the spotlight, as Malcolm grew up, his mom started sharing more and more candid glimpses of motherhood.

Olivia has also since also shared that contrary to what tabloids initially reported about their relationship, they weren't dating when she became pregnant. "It wasn't anything close to 'dating,'" she told GQ last year, confessing: "I barely knew him."

Still, John was eager for her to have the baby. The initial plan was for them to co-parent, she lived in Los Angeles and he in New York City for much of her pregnancy, however two months before she gave birth, they decided to raise Malcolm as a couple.

Malcolm turned three in November 2024, some months after Olivia revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, from which she has since recovered. "This photo was taken last year just around the time I found out I had breast cancer. I remember this time fondly all because of this little boy. He's made me stronger and softer in ways I never knew I could be. Happiest birthday my sweet boy. You cracked my heart wide open," she shared in an Instagram post.

Shortly after sharing news of her breast cancer diagnosis, and that she underwent a double mastectomy and hysterectomy as a result, Olivia also shared that she went through an egg retrieval process as well so she and John could expand their family.

Then in September, she announced that they had welcomed a daughter, named Méi (pronounced may) which means plum in Chinese. "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," she shared on Instagram at the time, and reflected: "I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel."

"Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true. I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded," she concluded.

The Hollywood stars first met almost a decade ago at the wedding of Seth Meyers and human rights attorney Alexi Ashe in 2013. The comedian revealed this fact during his tell-all interview with Seth in September 2021.

At the time when John and Olivia first met, the comedian was engaged to his eventual wife of seven years, multimedia artist Anna Marie Tendler.