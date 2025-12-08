Katherine Schwarzenegger shares new photo of toddler daughter tending to sprawling home garden

Katherine Schwarzenegger is in her "mother hen era."

Over the weekend, the BDA podcast host shared a glimpse into her small farm area at home, revealing an apparent new addition, and how one of her daughters is helping her with it.

The doting mom, 35, and her husband Chris Pratt, 46, who have been married since 2019, are parents to daughters Lyla, five, and Eloise, three, son Ford, one, plus he is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Taking to Instagram, Katherine first shared a photo of herself with a big smile on her face as she held in her hands a hen with peculiar feathering.

More photos followed of the funky-looking hen, including some of who appears to be Katherine's youngest daughter, Eloise, holding her.

The photos also featured a glimpse into Katherine and Chris' impressive backyard, which in addition to a chicken coupon included plenty of garden beds as well as a pizza oven adjacent to the barbeque.

© Instagram Katherine and Chris are based in Los Angeles

"In my mother hen era," Katherine captioned the post, and fans and friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "She sure turned out to be a gorgeous hen!! I love your mother hen era & you!" as others followed suit with: "So jealous!!" and: "I'm here for it," as well as: "That's one good looking chicken."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rob Lowe helps Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt celebrate son's first Easter

Last month, Katherine, whose parents are Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, released her third children's book, Kat and Brandy, all about her bond with her childhood horse, Brandy. After the book's release, she spoke with People about what storytime in the Pratt-Schwarzenegger household looks like. "As of late, my two girls are getting very into the, I guess, theatrical component of storytime," she shared, revealing: "Even though you wind down at the end of the day, they're putting on their costumes and doing full presentations.

She further added how Chris "is very into it as well. He gets into the voices and the theatrics behind it," and gushed over how "really sweet" it is. Then recalling how her own bedtime storytime looked like as a child with her parents, she said: "Growing up, story time was always something that we did as a family, and something that I always looked forward to — my mom or my dad reading a story to us as we were getting ready to go to sleep, or even just during the day."

© Instagram The couple with their kids on Thanksgiving weekend

"I didn't really know how much I would enjoy it," she added of her own turn to lead storytime, before maintaining: "Being able to watch them as they absorb these new stories and these new concepts and characters and drawings. It's definitely a really exciting time for me."

© Instagram Their youngest, Ford, turned one in November

Giving further insight into what the tradition looks like at her house now, she said: "Both of my girls are now at the age where they're asking people to sit and read stories with them. They read with my mom and with my dad, and my siblings."

In addition to Katherine, Maria and Arnold, who were married from 1986 to 2011, are also parents to Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27.