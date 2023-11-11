Olivia Munn's new photo with baby son has fans saying the same thing

Fans couldn’t help but comment on the overload of cuteness that was Olivia Munn’s latest snap of baby Malcolm.

Olivia posted photos to Instagram with her son enjoying a milkshake while the bespectacled actress looked overjoyed to be with him. She captioned the photo: “I always knew I’d be the kind of mom who allows milkshakes for breakfast” with a strawberry emoji.

© @oliviamunn Instagram Olivia looked in awe of her son

Fans couldn’t help but comment as they realised that her son looks uncannily like his father, comedian John Mulaney.

One fan commented: “My God he looks like John”. She responded enthusiastically affirming to them: “Yeah he’s pretty much a carbon copy of his daddy”.

Another person similarly joked: “Plot twist: This is actually John drinking a milkshake last Tuesday”.

WATCH: Olivia Munn showcases her incredible martial arts skills in epic clip

The general consensus was that the photo was adorable, as the boy donned a fluffy teddy baseball cap while enjoying his milkshake.

The New Girl actress gave birth to Malcolm in November 2021, two months after she announced her pregnancy with partner John.

At the time their relationship sparked controversy as John had announced his separation from wife Annamarie Tendler in May 2021. He filed for a divorce in July that year, which was ratified in January 2022.

© @oliviamunn Instagram Malcolm dons a teddy bear cap

At the time the actress spoke to Los Angeles Times reporters about their relationship, stating: “It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” she admitted. “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't.”

She observed that people tend to “ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative.”

“For whatever reason,” she concluded, “it's easier to blame me.”

Meanwhile John opened up on Saturday Night Live about his newborn at the time, stating that: “Life is a lot better and happier now.”

“I have a 12-week-old son. He is a pretty cool guy for someone who can't vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him.”

He joked about his first bonding moment with little Malcolm in the delivery room: “We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he's crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes.”

“He just looks up at the light and … he was annoyed. But he didn't say anything. I was like, 'That's my son.' A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he's not going to make a fuss.”

Olivia and John seem to be going from strength to strength however, as she regularly posts photos with the comedian looking incredibly loved up with their son.

Back in August Olivia shared a video of John with the then one-year-old on his shoulders while at the beach, squealing with happiness as an affirmation of what a happy family they are.