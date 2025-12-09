Victoria Beckham shares loving post about 3 of her children - and Cruz's girlfriend Jackie

Victoria Beckham proved that she’s just like any other adoring mum after a family outing when she shared a series of sweet snaps to social media. On Instagram on Monday evening, the star posted a group photo days after cheering on her husband David’s team Inter Miami CF football team at the MLS Cup Final in Florida where almost all of her close-knit immediate family had assembled.

Victoria, 51, posed wearing a chic grey three-piece suit in front of cheering crowds alongside three of her children - second-eldest son Romeo, 23, third-eldest son Cruz, 20, and 14-year-old daughter Harper, who exuded cool in a black strapless top and slouchy blue jeans. Also in the cosy line-up was Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30, who was stylish in a brown tank top, low-slung black trousers and a baseball cap.

Captioning the sweet photo, taken in front of the crowds at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the fashion designer wrote: "Love you all." She tagged the snap as being from the camera of Jackie, a Brazilian-German songwriter and producer who is based in London, and who was first confirmed to be dating Cruz in June 2024.

At another point in the evening - which saw the team David co-owns win the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3–1 - the former Spice Girl smiled for the cameras on the pitch with her famous other half who was proudly holding the trophy. Her single breasted suit jacket, waistcoat and slim-fit trousers perfectly complemented his tailored ensemble.

"I couldn't be prouder of you, David," wrote Victoria on Instagram afterwards to her 33 million fans. "You had a HUGE dream and through hard work, perseverance, and not listening to 'no', you made it come true. Tonight you are an MLS cup winner as an owner!!!! You inspire me every day. I love you so much!!! Congratulations."

© @victoriabeckham / Instagram Victoria shared a sweet family snap from over the weekend

However, onlookers would have noticed the absence, on such a momentous occasion, of the couple’s eldest son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30.

WATCH: The Beckhams - A Love Story

There has been extensive speculation about the reason why the pair - who are based in Los Angeles - have become estranged from the rest of the Beckham family since shortly after their 2022 wedding.

© Getty The star posed with husband David after Inter Miami CF's triumph at the MLS Cup Final

Late last month, Victoria extended what appeared to be an olive branch to her firstborn child when she posted a glimpse of her parents Jackie and Anthony Adams' festive fireplace. It featured the Christmas stockings of their numerous grandchildren pinned up - including one embroidered with the name ‘BROOKLYN’. It is unclear if he and Nicola will spend Christmas Day with his extended family or hers in the US, however last year they celebrated with her relatives in Palm Beach.