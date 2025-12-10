Ozzy Osbourne's secret health battle in final months that 'destroyed' him

During what must be an emotional time for the Osbourne family in the run-up to their first Christmas without Ozzy, his grieving wife Sharon has opened up about the secret health battle he endured in his final months. The Black Sabbath frontman died of heart failure, aged 76, at their Buckinghamshire home in July.

Sharon, 73, opened up about what was going on behind the scenes before his passing with Piers Morgan in a new interview on his YouTube show Uncensored. "He had pneumonia three times this year," she told the presenter. "He'd had sepsis. That's what really, really destroyed him." She said he knew that he was nearing the end of his life.

The TV star continued: "He was on these shots of antibiotics. It used to take 20 minutes for the shot to go in, and he had that twice a day, and it kills everything in you, the good, the bad, everything, so much antibiotics, and he just couldn't get over that. He just couldn't."

Sharon also revealed Ozzy’s final words to her on the day he died. "Kiss me. Hug me tight," he asked her when he woke up at around 4am, before deciding to do an early morning workout despite his ill health. Around 20 minutes later she heard yelling from the gym and ran to find him slumped over, having had a heart attack.

"I knew instantly he'd gone," recalled Sharon, who then referred to the work of the emergency services to try and resuscitate him. "And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it's like, 'he's gone. Just leave him'." He was laid to rest in the grounds of their country estate, which they purchased in 1993 and returned to in 2022 after a long spell in Los Angeles where they filmed The Osbournes.

© FilmMagic Ozzy and Sharon, pictured in 2020, had been married for 43 years when he passed away

Ozzy's final show

Ozzy had performed a farewell concert in Birmingham with his bandmates two weeks prior to his death, which saw him remain seated on a bat-themed throne. It was the first time he had reunited on stage with his original bandmates since 2005.

Sharon revealed that a doctor had warned Ozzy he "wouldn't get through" the show and could even die on stage, however, he proved them wrong during the performance at Villa Park. The rock star had suffered from Parkinson’s disease for six years prior to his death.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne's birthday tribute to late husband Ozzy

It comes after Sharon recently shared an emotional tribute on what would have been Ozzy’s 77th birthday, with a video montage that included unseen photos of the couple during their 43-year marriage. "My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side," she captioned the clip. They walked down the aisle in 1982 and shared children Aimee, 42, Kelly, 41, and 40-year-old Jack.

The family was acutely aware of his deterioration. In the weeks leading up to Ozzy's death, HELLO! sat down with his second-eldest daughter, Kelly, who shared a heartbreaking update on her father's condition. "My dad is not the way he used to be, since the Parkinson’s and surgeries and everything that happened," she told us. "So I dedicate my life to spending as much time with him as I possibly can. He’s also, like, my best friend."