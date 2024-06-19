Don Johnson shares ultra-rare photo of all six of his children

Don Johnson, the iconic Miami Vice star, delighted his fans by sharing a rare and heartwarming photo of himself with all six of his children in celebration of Father's Day.

The 74-year-old actor posted the touching family snapshot to his Instagram, where he has an impressive 274,000 followers.

"Happy Father’s Day all you Dads! Happiness is hanging with my 6. Boy, I love them all up!" Don captioned the post, expressing his pride and joy.

Don’s blended family includes children from different relationships, each adding a unique touch to his life.

His eldest child, Jesse Wayne Johnson, 41, is from his relationship with actress Patti D'Arbanville, who once dated the famous musician Cat Stevens.

Then there is the renowned Dakota Johnson, 34, whose mother is actress Melanie Griffith. Don and Melanie’s relationship is a Hollywood saga in itself, as they married twice—first for a year in 1976 and then from 1989 to 1996.

Don’s three youngest children, Atherton Grace Johnson, 24, Jasper Johnson, 22, and Deacon Johnson, 18, are from his current marriage to Kelley Phleger, a Montessori school teacher who brought a stabilizing influence into his life.

In addition to his biological children, Don has embraced his extended family. He considers 38-year-old Alexander Bauer, Melanie Griffith’s son with actor Steven Bauer, as one of his own. Don reportedly adopted Alexander during his marriage to Melanie.

The family gathering was even more special with the presence of 27-year-old Stella Banderas, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas.

Don has always expressed his love for his children and the joy they bring to his life. Reflecting on his role as a father, he once told OK! magazine: "I love kids, so it's more good times, more joy, and more fun. It's no less exciting this time than it was the first time."

Don’s illustrious career took off in the 1980s with Miami Vice, a groundbreaking series that followed undercover police officers during the height of the cocaine boom.

The show was famous for its stylish fashion, hit music, and gripping storylines that mirrored the real-life crimes of the era in southern Florida.

Following the success of Miami Vice, Don starred in another hit series, Nash Bridges, opposite Cheech Marin. The crime show, set in San Francisco, further cemented his status as a television legend.

More recently, Don has showcased his talents in films like Book Club alongside Jane Fonda and Knives Out with Jamie Lee Curtis, proving his versatility and enduring appeal in Hollywood.

Reflecting on his transformation over the years, Don credits his wife Kelley for helping him turn his life around. In a candid interview with DailyMail.com in 2017, he admitted, "People don’t develop to the place where they can have long-lasting, mature relationships till they’re in their 30s, and for some of us, it takes even longer than that." Gesturing to himself, he added, "It takes even longer than that."

Don also shared how he overcame his struggles with drugs and alcohol, finding solace in Buddhism and New Age self-help techniques.

He emphasized the importance of letting go of fear, saying, "When I was a young man in Hollywood, drugs, alcohol, and partying were everywhere, and it was hard to escape. It doesn’t become a problem immediately, it takes time, and it led to some poor choices."

By the late 2000s, Don had made significant changes in his life, selling off his collection of 20 cars and his ranch in Colorado. A few years later, he won a $19 million settlement for a share of the profits from Nash Bridges, which he had conceived with the writer Hunter S. Thompson.