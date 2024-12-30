Hoda Kotb's magical adventure with her two daughters – see the heartwarming pictures

Hoda Kotb took her girls to the happiest place on earth over the Christmas period, proving that she really is a supermom.

The Today host posted a slew of snaps of Haley, seven, and Hope, five, with huge grins on their faces as they soaked in the Disneyland magic.

"Oh what fun!" Hoda captioned the photos, which included the girls meeting both Ariel and Cinderella, and jumping for joy in front of the iconic Disney castle.

Recommended video You may also like Hoda Kotb becomes emotional at her last Rockefeller tree lighting for Today

Hoda's youngest, Hope, dressed the part in a pair of pink frilly Mickey Mouse ears, as is the custom for visitors of the parks to wear as they wander around.

"Happy Holidays Hoda and family! Thanks for making memories with us!" the Disney Parks' official Instagram account commented below her sweet snaps.

The heartwarming family outing comes just days after Hoda reunited with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, for a fun-filled Christmas Day with their daughters.

© Instagram The Today anchor took her two daughters to Disneyland

The family, who were also joined by the journalist's mother and sister, wore matching Rudolph pajamas for the festive day, and enjoyed time together despite Hoda and Joel's split in 2022.

The former couple dated for six years before Joel popped the question in 2019; sadly, they went their separate ways in 2022, yet remain good friends who are determined to co-parent successfully.

The 60-year-old shared just how important Joel is in her life, especially after he helped her decide to adopt their daughters.

© Instagram Haley and Hope met a slew of Disney princesses on their visit

"I don't regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here," she told People in 2022.

"I have two incredible children I share with him. And it's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone," she said.

"That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."

© Instagram Hoda shares Haley and Hopé with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman

The pair have perfected the art of co-parenting, as she told the publication.

"He'll have a Saturday, and I'll do the Sunday," she explained. "We switch each week. He'll take the girls and do some fun things, and I'll take some quiet time. It's a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He's a great dad."

Hoda adopted Haley in 2017, after she was left unable to conceive due to a battle with breast cancer. She then adopted Hope in 2019 and has not ruled out welcoming a third child into her home.

© Patrick McMullan The couple called off their engagement in 2022

"I have not closed the door," she said on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. "I get signs. I have held on to all of our baby stuff, all of it, because here's the truth about life: I keep meeting people who remind you that your heart's ability to expand is beyond measure."

The Virginia native is stepping down from her Today hosting role on January 10, after over five years as an anchor on the beloved show. Hoda's daughters were a major factor in her decision to leave, as she revealed on the show.

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she said. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."