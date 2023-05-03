Nicole Kidman shares intimate photo with Keith Urban during reunion - sparks reaction

Nicole Kidman posted a very romantic photo with her husband Keith Urban taken on the night of the Met Gala. Away from prying eyes, the couple shared an incredibly intimate moment together at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

Then Nicole openly shared the photograph on her Instagram account, sparking a reaction from her 9.3million loyal followers. The intimate photo showed Keith leaning on his wife Nicole's chest as they shared a sweet embrace. Nicole threw her head back, her golden locks tumbled down her back while Keith held her close. The pair looked madly in love as they held hands and each other. Nicole simply wrote: "Night night." It sparked a huge reaction from her fans, one saying: "Stole the show."

© Getty Nicole and Keith weren't shy about showcasing their love for one another

"Wow, what an image," others added. "Looks like a painting, a masterpiece." Another added: "What a beautiful photo of a beautiful couple." Earlier, Nicole shared revealing bedroom photographs with her fans after her exquisite Met Gala appearance. The Big Little Lies star looked ravishing on the red carpet in a dust pink silk gown featuring feathers, crystals and sequins. She was a vision in the Chanel dress by Karl Lagerfeld, a special outfit she had worn years ago.

© Getty Sparks flew when they first met in 2005, they shortly began dating and they were married the following year

Nicole and Keith weren't shy about showcasing their love for one another as they packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Sparks flew when they first met in 2005, they shortly began dating and they were married the following year; the rest is history. A power couple in the showbiz world, they have been together for 18 years this year.

© Getty The Big Little Lies star looked ravishing on the red carpet in a dust pink silk gown

The Hollywood actress has always worn her heart on her sleeve when discussing the details of their romance. "I met him later in life and it's the best thing that's ever happened to me," she told Gayle King. "That man is the best thing that’s ever happened to me." The TV star, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, added: "We're very suited. I'm incredibly lucky to have met him."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.