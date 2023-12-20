Nicole Kidman is utterly incredible in nude corseted gown with thigh-split

Nicole Kidman has stepped out for a glamorous evening with her husband looking sensational. The Special Ops: Lioness actress, 56, has proved her red carpet sartorial prowess once again when she stepped out special screening of Expats at Palace Verona in Sydney.

She added a gold bangle with sparkly detailing around one wrist and a matching pair of gold earrings in a twisted shape. Her hair was the star of the show. The Northman star rocked a Pamela Anderson-inspired 90s updo with strands of hair pulled out of the bun and around her face in curls to create an effortless look.

© Getty Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend a special screening of 'Expats'

Her makeup was kept equally understated to nail the appeal of quiet luxury. Nicole wore a 'your-lips-but-better' shade on her lips, a warm brown shadow washed over her eyelids, and a peachy cheek.

© Getty Nicole Kidman wowed in nude

Her husband and country music legend Keith Urban, 56, looked so smart in a coordinating look that gave ultimate power couple energy. The 'Brown Eyes Baby' singer wore a black two-piece suit with a nude vertical pinstripe. He added a nude shirt and matching nude tie and completed his look with a pair of chunky-soled shoes.

© Getty Nicole's dress featured a ruched corset top

Nicole has wowed of late in many fitted outfits. She took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo with her 9.9 million followers wearing a fitted short-sleeve blazer with four intricate buttons in the shape of roses. The piece featured a scooped neckline and padded shoulders.

She added a floaty mini skirt in a white and black polka dot pattern and a pair of pointed-toe heels. In another shot in the carousel, Nicole added a double-breasted button-down coat. The Aquaman star also looked fabulous in a fitted work-wear inspired look at the Balenciaga Fall 2024 show on South Windsor Boulevard in Los Angeles wearing a structured black blazer dress with avant-garde shoulders.

© Getty Nicole Kidman attendd the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show

Nicole has also proved that she is not afraid to wear a nude look showing the minimalist shade can be worn by all. Here are some of our favourites.

An A-line moment © Getty Nicole looked so fabulous in a nude skater style dress when she arrived at the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian Premiere at Sydney Opera House in 2017. The dress featured a balletic tulle skirt in a delicate nude lace with sparkly embellishments including a shimmering waistband. We loved her satin strappy heels and how she added a pop of colour with a red lip.



A grungy moment © Getty The Moulin Rouge star opted for a grungier aesthetic when she attended the The Beguiled photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in 2017. Nicole was seen in a halterneck lacy nude midi gown and added edgy touches in the form of a black leather belt and black pointed-toe heels.

An elegant silhouette © Getty The Undoing star looked so fabulous when she stepped out for the 89th Annual Academy Awards wearing a classic form-fitting floor-length gown with a halterneck and sparkly paisley a pattern. She added a chic updo and glimmering silver accessories.



An unusual look © Gerry Nicole wore a nude dress to the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center wearing an unusual nude dress. The fit and flare tulle gown featured a layered tulle with faces, hands holding hearts and stars printed all over the skirt and bodice.



