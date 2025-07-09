Nicole Kidman goes braless for bold Paris outing with brand new hair

Nicole Kidman stepped out in Paris this week wearing a daring outfit. The Babygirl actress attended Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in a look that fans are still talking about.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, arrived at the runway show in a head-to-toe black ensemble. She wore an oversized tailored suit with nothing underneath. Nicole confidently went braless beneath her boxy blazer and paired the look with black heels, a clutch, and dark sunglasses.

It wasn't just the barely there suit that caught everyone's attention. Nicole also debuted a lighter hair color. She showed off a cool, almost platinum blonde look that stood out from her usual strawberry and golden tones. Nicole wore her hair pin-straight with a center part, keeping the overall look clean and modern.

© GC Images Nicole arriving at the Balenciaga show

Fans commented on social media posts of the outfit, writing: "Exquisitely elegant always" and "Nicole came in there with just a simple suit, shades and shut them all down."

While Nicole was just a guest of Balenciaga this year, she has a well-documented history with the fashion house. In July 2022, she made headlines when she walked in Balenciaga's Haute Couture show wearing a metallic silver gown with a train and black opera gloves. The moment marked her official runway debut, alongside other stars like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Naomi Campbell.

Reflecting on the experience, Nicole told Vogue Australia: "To be part of the Balenciaga show was incredibly emotional for me. I'm at a point in my life where I want to experience things I've never done before."

© Getty Images Nicole is ever the fashionista

This year, she took her place in the front row at the show, where Kim walked the runway once again, this time in a dramatic black gown reportedly inspired by Elizabeth Taylor.

The Big Little Lies star has been consistently taking fashion risks in recent years – from avant-garde Met Gala gowns to runway appearances.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said: "There's a sense of possibility and excitement and curiosity and huge passion. I have so much of that, and I'm glad I still do."

© AFP via Getty Images Keith and Nicole celebrating her birthday in June

Away from the runway, Nicole recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Keith Urban. The couple, married since 2006, share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, and work to balance their high-profile careers with family life.

Their daughter Sunday Rose is a budding model too. She's walked for Miu Miu during fashion week and has been featured in W Mag and Pop Magazine.

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," Keith told PEOPLE. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he added.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Nicole and Keith traveling with Sunday and Faith

While Nicole attended the Balenciaga show in Paris, Keith is preparing for the next leg of his American tour.

"Playing live is what I live to do," Keith said. "Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE - that's what it's about for me."