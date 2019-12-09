Alex Jones has been pulling all the stops to make sure her first Christmas with baby Kit is celebrated in style. However, the One Show host took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal they have already suffered quite the mishap - when their Christmas tree fell down in the middle of the night. After rearranging the tree, the doting mum-of-two wrote: "Just as we turned our bedside light off last night. We heard a massive CRASH. Yep....this beast had fallen over."

Alex Jones shared this snap of her Christmas tree

She added: "Baubles smashed....lights tangled....pine needles everywhere. After what felt like an hour of hoovering and trying to salvage the situation with a toddler 'helping' this is the result. Pass the sherry!" Alex's fans were quick to sympathise, with one commenting: "That happened to me three times over one Christmas period. All my beautiful glass balls smashed and after three falls my tree resembled the Christmas tree no one would ever choose! I feel your pain!" Another remarked: "Oh gosh! I had a similar experience but with the toddler underneath the tree. Good job Baileys is in abundance this time of year! Looks lovely x."

The post comes shortly after Alex poured herself a large glass of wine after spending the day trying to potty train her oldest son Teddy, two. The One Show host posted a picture of her holding her wine glass in front of her Christmas tree at home, and wrote in the caption: "Been at home all day potty training. This is so needed. Merry Christmas everyone."

The TV star has been enjoying an extended maternity leave from The One Show. Although she had initially told fans that she would be returning to the programme in the autumn, Alex decided to stay at home with her sons and go back in January 2020 instead. She revealed the news on social media last week, writing: "Btw… for those who are asking when I'm coming back to work… I know I said autumn, but I'm having a lovely time with the boys and wasn't quite ready yet so… I've decided to go back to The One Show in January after the Christmas break."

When Alex returns to the BBC chat show, she will be reunited with her co-star Matt Baker. However, their time together will be limited, as he recently announced that he would be leaving the show in March, following nine years on the iconic sofa.

