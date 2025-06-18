Alex Jones, 48, took to The One Show in a figure-flattering contouring dress & wow

Occasion wear season is upon us which means everyone is wearing their finest occasion dresses, be it at Ascot, a wedding or summer event. And I certainly didn't expect Alex Jones' The One Show outfit to fall into that category but I'm so glad it did, because the BBC presenter looked achingly chic in her smart navy dress.

Alex, 48, took to her hosting duties on the popular evening programme wearing a downright stunning midi. Honestly, I did a double take because it was so chic. The star always looks fabulous, there's no doubt about that, but there was something different about Alex's dress that had me searching the internet for it.

AT A GLANCE Alex Jones hosted Tuesday's The One Show, June 18.

The BBC presenter wore a stunning Reiss midi dress.

Alex shared a snap with her Instagram followers, saying she "loves" the dress.

Alex wore the Reiss Asher Wave-Trim Crepe Dress, teamed with white strappy sandals which tied in with the dress' white scallop edging.

© Instagram Alex says she "loves" her dress from Reiss - and we do too!

I imagine there'll be a lot of navy or black dresses at this year's events, and Alex's midi dress stood out for a number of reasons. The white, wavy trim took what could be a classic midi dress to a more whimsical, playful level. The wave trim is artfully placed to contour the sides, waistline and shoulders while the midweight crepe material is both elegant and comfortable - it moves, but isn't flimsy and can be layered over shapewear without showing off VPLs and creases.

Alex's dress also comes in a dark burgundy and a dusty pink, both with white trim.

EXACT MATCH: Reiss Asher Wave-Trim Crepe Midi Dress © Reiss £198 at Reiss

She kept her look polished with her natural looking makeup and sleek, shiny hair, which I think works wonders with the dress. If you are going for a more formal look, you could add a low bun hairdo or a fascinator - I could definitely picture this at the races or at a more formal affair.

The scalloping also makes the dress less stuffy and more trendy than a classic block colour version would. Scallop detailing on clothing is still a big trend, featuring on tops, blouses, shorts, skirts...you name it, you'll find it with a wavy trim.

Alex's floral dress moment

In complete contrast, Alex glammed up for the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition event. The mum-of-three took to the red carpet in a pretty blue floral dress, a designer buy from Rebecca Vallance.

© Shutterstock Alex attended the Royal Academy Summer Preview Party

Wearing the Azula Maxi Dress, Alex was a vision thanks to the dress' print and stunning style, with its bandeau neckline, belted waistband and pleated skirt. Her Instagram followers called the presenter's look "fabulous" and "like a princess".