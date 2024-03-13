Alex Jones delights with ultra-rare photo of husband Charlie and daughter Annie - and it's adorable

Alex Jones has previously shared the emotional details of her husband's health struggles, but her other half largely stays out of the limelight. He made a rare exception on Wednesday, however, and it was for such a sweet reason!

Charlie appeared alongside daughter Annie, two, in the cutest photo, which Alex shared to her Instagram stories with a hilarious caption.

The snapshot showed the dad-of-three holding still as Annie, who looked the picture of concentration, applied what appeared to be pink lip pencil to his cheeks and beard.

WATCH: Alex Jones' daughter is adorable during unusual family day out

The little girl, who clearly takes after her mum, was dressed in blue and also had bright pink smears across her cheeks. "In the meantime, there's another makeup tutorial going on in the bedroom! [groaning emoji]," the TV presenter captioned the image, referring to her previous Story, which showed her using a face mask as part of her own beautification routine.

The star is a doting mum to her three children, sharing two older sons with her husband as well as little Annie.

© Instagram Alex and Annie enjoying a day out

She recently shared an adorable sibling moment on social media when she posted a picture of her daughter with Kit, four, holding hands as they looked out the window of a tourist attraction, although older son Teddy, six, was out of the picture.

The little girl followed in her mum's footsteps by wearing a simple yet stylish outfit consisting of white trousers and a dusty pink top, with her thick brown hair, which is just like Alex's, flowing below her shoulders.

© Getty Alex shares three children with her husband

The presenter didn't caption the adorable sibling moment, allowing it to speak for itself. While Alex doesn't often share photos of her children to social media, she does occasionally give behind-the-scenes glimpses into their family life.

Last year, the long-time host of The One Show spoke openly about her marriage and the difficulties she and Charlie have faced as he has dealt with some long-term health issues.

© Getty The presenter supported her husband through his health struggles

The star, who married the insurance broker in 2015, appeared on Gabby Logan's podcast Midpoint, when she discussed the steps Charlie has taken to help him get to a "way better place" after he became what she described as a "shadow of himself".

Not only was Charlie battling with his mental health, but Alex had previously revealed on the How to Fail podcast that he was seriously ill with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis.

© Instagram Alex and Charlie tied the knot in 2015

When asked by Gabby how Charlie was, Alex replied: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago, but diet has played a huge part in that. We always eat relatively well but he's quite into nutrition.

The mum-of-three continued: "He used to be a chef so cooking and food is very much something he loves and it brings him a lot of joy. I'm very lucky he cooks most meals, but I do say it's the glory job because nobody says, 'You stacked that dishwasher so well,' so he does all the cooking, but we eat really well."