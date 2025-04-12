Mickey Rourke kicked out of British Celebrity Big Brother over 'unacceptable behavior'

The British version of Celebrity Big Brother has asked Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke to leave the house after "instances of unacceptable behavior".

The 72-year-old actor had already received a formal warning for "unacceptable language and behaviour" directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa. He was kicked out on Saturday April 12 after "further use of inappropriate language and "instances of unacceptable behavior," allegedly towards Chris Hughes, a former Love Island star.

No physical altercations took place.

Mickey Rourke in Celebrity Big Brother

Official statement

A spokesperson for the ITV show said: "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."

Mickey is known for his work in the Oscar-nominated film The Wrestler, and the Iron Man movies.

Mickey's homophobic comment

Earlier in the week Jojo had been comforted by Chris after Mickey's comments towards the dancer and pop star, discussing her sexuality and telling the house he would "vote the lesbian out real quick".

Mickey Rourke makes inappropriate comments on CBB

He asked the 21-year-old if she "likes girls or boys", and when she told him she was a lesbian he said: "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more."

Mickey also told the housemates he needed a "fag," a British term for a cigarette, but then looked at Jojo and said: "I’m not talking to you," referencing how the term is also a slur.

Chris' support

"You can’t say that," Chris told Mickey, supporting Jojo as the former reality TV star tried to laugh off the comments.

Jojo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother

Mickey was then called to the Diary Room.

"Mickey, before you entered the Big Brother house, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behavior were explained to you," Big Brother told him.

"Do you understand how this language could be offensive to your housemates or the viewing public?"

"Yes, I do. It’s some serious stuff," he responded, before being given a formal warning. "I apologize. I don’t have dishonorable intentions — I’m just talking smack, you know. I wasn’t taking it all so seriously. I didn’t mean any bad intentions, and if I did, sorry."

Mickey's apology

Mickey also later apologized to Jojo in person.

"Anything is OK to say in context and intention… and if you say something wrong but you didn’t know and you’re open to hearing, it’s all good," she told him.

Eviction

However Jojo later nominated him for eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast

"He said some pretty hurtful things," she said. "And I think one thing you really have to do in the Big Brother house is care about others. Him saying that flat out today, honestly, made the killer nomination choice pretty easy."

Mickey had been paced up for eviction alongside former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, but was saved by the public vote.