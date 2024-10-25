Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home sells for $8.5 million days before anniversary of death

Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home has sold for $8.5 million, a year after he died inside the property.

The New York Times and People most confirmed the sale; Greg Holcombe of Carolwood Estates held the listing and the buyer was represented by Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

The sale was an off-market deal ahead of the first anniversary of his death on October 28, 2023. The cottage, purchased by Matthew for $6million in 2020, has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and is spread out across 3,500 square feet.

© MLS Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home

According to an old listing on Trulia, the home was "perfectly positioned on an ocean-facing bluff top to take advantage of jetliner views of Catalina Island, city lights, sandy beaches and warm sunsets over the blue Pacific".

It was listed as being a "sprawling Mid-Century Modern styled getaway" including: "a kitchen with the highest quality appointments, two well appointed masters suites, along with some of the most inspiring panoramic vistas around".

© Instagram Matthew Perry shared a photo from his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home

The actor shared several pictures from inside the home in the weeks before his death, including a photo alongside his dad, John Bennett Perry, as the duo enjoyed a drink in what appeared to be the living room.

The chic space, featuring plush furniture and a pool table, and it had been elevated with a colorful art installation that read: "I forget what I forgot".

"Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage," Matthew captioned his snap.

© Instagram Matthew posed with his father John in one of his last pictures

Matthew had also shared a scenic nighttime photo from the pool out over the vista, and in his final Instagram post, shared on October 23, Matthew was pictured seated in a bubbling blue hot tub with headphones on.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," reads the caption.

© Getty Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing (far right) with his Friends costars

Matthew died at the age of 58. He was found in his jacuzzi by his assistant, who had been sent out on errands after Matthew had returned home from a game of pickleball.

Another of his assistant's, Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, a street dealer and a drug trafficker have all been arrested in connection with his death, confirmed United States Attorney Martin Estrada.

© NBC Courteney with Matthew, the pair played lovers in Friends

Mr Estrada said that during the investigation it was discovered that "these defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves," with documents alleging that over a two-month period in the fall of 2023, the five distributed approximately 20 vials of ketamine, worth $12 a vial, to the Friends star at over $2000 a vial.

"They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyways. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well being," Mr Estrada continued.

It has since been revealed that in the 29 days prior to his fatal overdose, Matthew and Kenny, spent a staggering $55,000 on ketamine vials and related injections.