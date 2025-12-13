LeAnn Rimes steals the spotlight in plunging black 'naked' dress

LeAnn Rimes proved she still knows how to command a stage as she stepped out in a daring, plunging black ‘naked’ dress during a performance on her Greatest Hits Christmas Tour in Nashville. The Grammy-winning singer, 43, took to the iconic Ryman Auditorium on Friday December 12, 2025, wearing a dramatic sheer-panelled gown that showed off her toned silhouette as she performed beneath soft stage lighting. With her blonde hair worn sleek and loose, she looked relaxed and in her element as she performed some of her greatest hits.

© Getty Images LeAnn Rimes performing at Ryman Auditorium

The festive tour celebrates more than three decades in music for the country-pop crossover star, whose career began at just 13 when she released 'Blue' in 1996. The breakout hit made LeAnn the youngest person ever to win a Grammy Award, quickly establishing her as one of the most distinctive voices of her generation. Since then, she has released 13 studio albums, sold more than 40 million records worldwide and successfully navigated the transition from country prodigy to pop balladeer and seasoned live performer.

© Getty Images LeAnn is currently on her "Greatest Hits Christmas Tour"

Her Greatest Hits Christmas Tour blends seasonal favourites with career-defining tracks, allowing fans to revisit the songs that shaped her rise while showcasing her still-formidable vocal range. The Nashville stop held particular significance, with the Ryman long considered the spiritual home of country music.

© Getty Images LeAnn has been open about her health issues

Off stage, LeAnn’s personal life has often attracted as much attention as her music. She has been married to actor Eddie Cibrian since 2011, after the pair met while filming the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. In recent years, the couple have spoken openly about prioritising family life, blending households with Eddie’s two sons from his previous marriage to Brandi Glanville and supporting one another’s careers.

LeAnn has also been candid about her health journey, previously revealing her struggle with the autoimmune disease psoriasis and anxiety, and using her platform to advocate for self-acceptance. She recently opened up about 'hiding' her health struggles and the emotional and mental toll that secrecy took on her. In an interview with Us Weekly, the singer spoke about dealing with both psoriasis and perimenopause.

© Disney Eddie Cibriani and LeAnn Rimes at ABC's End of Summer Soiree

"For so long, it did feel like I was hiding so much of myself," she admitted. "It did allow for the insecurity of thoughts I've had in the past about 'I'm not pretty, I'm not good enough.' I did learn how to love myself through all of my different incarnations." LeAnn first openly discussed her struggle with psoriasis back in 2020. She added "it was such a moment of relief" to publicly share her diagnosis "because I had been hiding that for so long".

She is also a keen philanthropist, supporting cancer research and LGBTQIA+ rights. In December 2010, she performed 'The Rose', joined by The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles in remembrance of the many gay teenagers who died by suicide in 2010. On her weblog she wrote on June 18, 2011: "I believe in equality for everyone. I believe everyone should have the right to love and commit to whomever they want."