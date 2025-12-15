Cheers star, 66, looks more stunning than ever

Actress Bebe Neuwirth proved timeless elegance never goes out of style as she stepped out in Los Angeles for the Dance Hall of Fame Ceremony on Wednesday December 3, 2025. The Cheers icon, 66, looked radiant at the event held at the Glorya Kaufman International Dance Center, wearing a sleek black ensemble accented with layered purple beading and delicate drop earrings. With her silver-flecked hair swept back and a classic red lip, Bebe exuded understated glamour – a fitting look for an evening honouring excellence in dance, the art form that launched her extraordinary career.

© Getty Images Bebe Neuwirth attends the Dance Hall Of Fame Ceremony at the Glorya Kaufman International Dance Center

Bebe is best known to television audiences for her role as the sharp-tongued psychiatrist Lilith Sternin on Cheers, a character she introduced in 1986 and reprised across 80 episodes. Her icy wit and razor-sharp delivery made Lilith one of the show’s most memorable characters, earning Bebe two Emmy Awards and a lasting place in sitcom history. She later brought the character back in Frasier, further cementing Lilith’s cult status.

Long before Cheers, however, Bebe was already a Broadway force. A classically trained dancer, she has won two Tony Awards – first for Sweet Charity in 1986 and later for Chicago, where her portrayal of Velma Kelly became definitive. Her stage career has remained remarkably consistent, with acclaimed performances in productions including Cabaret, A Chorus Line, Pippin and The Addams Family.

© CBS via Getty Images Bebe as the laconic Dr. Lilith Sternin-Crane in Cheers

Her lifelong devotion to performance is deeply rooted in a sense of connection and shared experience. Speaking to Elle magazine about the power of art and movement, Bebe reflected: "We gather in our tribe and together we sit by the tribal fire. We sing stories, and we dance to stories, and we dance together, or we participate in some way, whether you’re the storyteller by the fire dancing or you are on the outside banging your hands on the dirt and listening. We are all participating together as a community, and I really believe that’s a primal thing we have."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Bebe with Kelsey Grammer in Cheers

In more recent years, Bebe has continued to balance stage and screen. She starred opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus in HBO's Julia, playing legendary food writer Simone Beck, and remains a respected presence in theatre, television and dance communities alike. Her appearance at the Dance Hall of Fame Ceremony reflected her lifelong commitment to movement, storytelling and collaboration.

© Getty Images for Dance Hall of F Bebe with friends at the inaugural Dance Hall of Fame ceremony

Away from the spotlight, Bebe keeps her personal life largely private. She was previously married to director Paul Dorman and later to actor Chris Calkins. Known for her thoughtful approach to fame, she has often spoken about prioritising artistic integrity over celebrity.

More than four decades into her career, Bebe Neuwirth continues to embody grace, discipline and creative longevity – and as her latest appearance shows, she’s as captivating as ever.