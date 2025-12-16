Nick Reiner charged with two counts of first degree murder of parents Rob and Michele

Nick Reiner will be charged with murdering his parents, Hollywood director Rob and his wife Michele, Los Angeles County district attorney Nathan Hochman has confirmed.

The pair were found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Sunday, December 14.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Hochman said: “Today, I’m here to announce that our office will be filing charges against Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents, actor director Rob Reiner and photographer producer Michele Singer Reiner.

© Getty Images Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner

“These charges will be two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders.

“He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife.

© Getty Images for Teen Vogue Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) were allegedly murdered by their son

“These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility parole or the death penalty.

"No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty."

He added that his bail conditions had changed from $4million to 'without bail': "Currently, Nick Reiner is being held without bail," he said.

In the meantime, Nick has hired defense attorney Alan Jackson, who previously represented Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Karen Read.

© Getty Images American director, producer, and actor Rob Reiner

According to LA Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell, the Los Angeles police responded to a death investigation at the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood.

"Upon entering the residence, they discovered the bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Reiner. Detectives from our robbery homicide division homicide special section immediately initiated a comprehensive investigation," he stated.

"This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones, but for our entire city," Mr McDonnell added. "We extend our deepest condolences to all of those who are affected by this tragedy."

A spokesperson for the family shared the news of their deaths on Sunday. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

© Getty Images Rob Reiner with his wife Michele Reiner (L) and daughter Rony Reiner (R)

A neighbor spoke with ABC7 on Monday, sharing that they reportedly saw When Harry Met Sally… star Billy Crystal and comedian Larry David visiting the crime scene to pay tribute to their late friend on Sunday evening.

Rob was a titan of the industry and rose to fame in the hit '70s sitcom All in the Family before following his passion behind the camera as a director. He went on to direct cult classic hits like This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, Misery, A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally…

Tributes have been pouring in for Rob and Michele, with former President Joe Biden taking to X to write: "Jill and I send our deepest condolences to everyone whose lives were touched by Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's extraordinary contributions. We take solace in knowing their work will live on for generations to come."

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama also shared a joint statement on X, writing: "Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen."

© Getty Images Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, and Rob Reiner in 2014

"But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people – and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, shared a statement with Variety that read: "Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them."

Christopher co-wrote and starred in This Is Spinal Tap, and also appeared in The Princess Bride, both of which were directed by Rob. Rob and Michele are survived by their four children: Tracy, 61; Jake, 34; Nick, 32; and Romy, 27. "I came from the greatest family ever," Tracy told NBC News. "I don't know what to say. I'm in shock."