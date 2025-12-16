Inside Anthony Geary's 30-year romance with his husband and their private life in Amsterdam before actor's death

Anthony Geary passed away on December 14 at the age of 78. The General Hospital actor's death was confirmed by his husband, Claudio Gama, in a statement to TV Insider, who said: "It was a shock for me and our families and our friends."

ABC also confirmed the actor's passing in a statement, saying: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony Geary, whose portrayal of Luke Spencer helped define General Hospital and daytime television." HELLO! understands that the cause of death has been reported as complications following a surgery three days prior.

In 2015, after Anthony retired from acting, he and Claudio moved to Amsterdam with their beloved cat, Max. The couple first met in 1995 when Anthony was starring on General Hospital. As tributes come in about the actor's legacy, here's everything HELLO! knows about his romance with Claudio and their private life in Amsterdam.

© Instagram Anthony and Claudio met 30 years ago In February 2025, Claudio wrote to his 14.7k Instagram followers: "This week is our anniversary week. Tony and I met 30 years ago in February and got married 6 years ago," as he pet their cat Max. While little is known about what Claudio did professionally when the couple met, in his later years, he started a blog, MMaxi Travels Around The World, where he documented their life in Amsterdam.

© WireImage Claudio supported Anthony's decision to leave General Hospital The actor joined General Hospital in 1978 on a contract that was only supposed to last 13 weeks. But, Anthony quickly became beloved by fans. During his 37 year tenure, Anthony was nominated for the Daytime Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series 16 times. He won eight times, which set a record. Anthony decided to leave General Hospital in 2015 after experiencing health issues. He told TV Insider in 2015: "There was a point after my back surgery last year where it became clear to me that my time is not infinite. And I really don't want to die, collapsing in a heap, on that 'GH' set one day. That wouldn't be too poetic."

The couple loved their life in Amsterdam Ten years ago, Anthony and Claudio retired to Amsterdam. "I live in the city that I’ve always wanted to live in my whole life and I have somebody who loves me and I have a life now that I didn't have before," Anthony shared with Soap Opera Digest in 2023. "No matter how many fan letters or Emmys or how many pages of dialogue to learn, I didn't have what I have now. So, everything happened at the right time, I guess."

© Instagram They didn't have any kids, but they had a "lovely little family" Anthony and Claudio were cat-dads. They shared an adorable, striped tabby-cat named Max who is a frequent star of Claudio's Instagram. The couple also had a German Shepherd, Bella, who loves long walks and picking up sticks. Anthony's nephew, Brendan Steele, 42, is a professional golfer who played primarily on the PGA Tour, but currently plays on the LIV Golf tour.