New details emerge in Pulp Fiction star Peter Greene's tragic death

New details have emerged surrounding the death of Pulp Fiction actor Peter Greene, who was found dead inside his New York City apartment on December 12 by authorities. The 60-year-old was reportedly discovered with injuries on his body, although the cause of death still remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing, according to TMZ.

Neighbors were said to have called the police after loud music had been blaring from Peter's Lower East Side apartment for more than 24 hours. Authorities then conducted a welfare check and found that the New Jersey native had passed away.

A note was reportedly found on the floor nearby, as per the New York Daily News, which read "I'm still a Westie", seemingly referring to the Irish-American gang from NYC's Hell's Kitchen district. According to Peter's longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, the actor was "in good spirits" just two days before he was found dead, as he told PageSix.

His close friend, musician Skam Dust, shared with the publication that Peter was already making plans for New Year's Eve. "He was going to rent a truck limousine, and Peter's vision was that we were going to go bar hopping and restaurant hopping," Skam explained, adding that he didn't believe Peter had any suicidal ideation.

"He was very exceptional [with a] caring heart – would literally take the shirt off his back. He was a warm, loving gangster," the musician said. Gregg, who was The Mask actor's manager for more than 10 years, shared a similar sentiment with the New York Daily News that he was "a terrific guy".

"Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I'm going to miss him. He was a great friend…He fought his demons but overcame them."

"Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter. But he also had a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold," Gregg said.

Peter was born on October 8, 1965, and grew up in Montclair, New Jersey, until he ran away at age 15 and took to living on the streets of NYC. After struggling with substance abuse, he found solace in acting and won his first major role in 1993's Clean, Shaven, which was a favorite at the Cannes Film Festival in 1994.

He then portrayed the sadistic security guard and murderer Zed in Pulp Fiction that same year, then won the role of the villain, Dorian, in Jim Carrey's The Mask. The star followed this up with a part in The Usual Suspects in 1995, Kiss & Tell in 1997, Blue Streak in 1999 and Training Day in 2001.

Peter was set to begin working on a new thriller film, Mascots, alongside Mickey Rourke, as well as State of Confusion, a crime-drama, and a documentary he was narrating with Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner titled From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID.

"He was passionate about shedding light on all the deaths that have happened around the world as a result of America dismantling USAID," Gregg told Deadline. "He was a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved and will be missed."

Peter is survived by his son, Ryder, and his two siblings, a sister and a brother.