Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christina Aguilera recreates 'Dirrrty' look from 2002 in skintight leather bodysuit and chaps
Subscribe
Christina Aguilera recreates 'Dirrrty' look from 2002 in skintight leather bodysuit and chaps

Christina Aguilera recreates 'Dirrrty' look from 2002 in skintight leather bodysuit and chaps

"Dirrty" featuring Redman was first released in 2002 from the album Stripped, and Christina recreated one of her performance looks for the Portola Festival

Christina Aguilera attends the "Burlesque: The Musical" World Premiere at The Savoy Theatre on July 22, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Christina Aguilera is taking us back in time with her latest fashion choice! The singer took to the stage at the Portola Festival in San Francisco over the weekend, and took her style in a throwback direction for the occasion. Christina emerged on stage in a black skintight leather bodysuit covered in chains and pearls with silver chainmail chaps with the nude illusion underneath. Her hair was styled sleek and straight, and the look was topped off with major silver bling and a pair of wide black sunglasses.

The style served as a tribute to her iconic early aughts fashion, specifically during her 2002 "Dirrty" era, where she'd become synonymous with chaps, paired with the occasional bodysuit or, more often than not, a bikini. The fit specifically seemed like an homage to her fashion at the 2002 MTV European Music Awards, where she wore a black crocheted bodysuit with matching leather chaps.

Christina Aguilera performing at Portola Festival at Pier 80 in San Francisco, Ca- USA- September 20th, 2025 Christina Aguilera in concert, Pier 80, San Francisco, California, USA - 20 Sep 2025© Jaime Schultz/Shutterstock
Christina Aguilera performing at Portola Festival at Pier 80 in San Francisco

Christina, 44, shared some snaps from her appearance at Portola on social media, with fans responding with comments like: "Been that girl!" and: "Slay-Tina," as well as: "I'll never get tired of saying she's one of the best," plus: "Is this the real world or am I dreaming, stripped era 2 coming soon."

"Dirrty" was the lead single from Stripped, which served as a means to transition away from the bubblegum pop sounds that made the singer famous in the late '90s. At the time, the album polarized critics, but proved to be a commercial success, selling over 12 million copies worldwide. Critical reception has since been glowing for the record, many calling it the defining record of Christina's career, and one of the most significant of the early 2000s.

Christina Aguilera performing at Portola Festival at Pier 80 in San Francisco, Ca- USA- September 20th, 2025 Christina Aguilera in concert, Pier 80, San Francisco, California, USA - 20 Sep 2025© Jaime Schultz/Shutterstock
The singer recreated a version of one of her 2002 "Dirrty" performance looks

Take a look at some of Christina's most memorable styles from the era below…

Pop sensation Christina Aguilera performing on stage at the MTV European Music Awards 2002 held at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain on November 14, 2002© Getty Images

At the 2002 MTV European Music Awards

Christina Aguilera during Teen People and Universal Records Honor Nelly as the 2002 Artist of the Year - Arrivals at Ivar in Hollywood, California, United States© Getty Images

At Teen People and Universal Records Honor Nelly as the 2002 Artist of the Year – Arrivals

Christina Aguilera© Getty Images

At the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards

Christina Aguilera© Getty Images

At MTV's "TRL" Presents: "Christina Aguilera Stripped in NYC 2002"

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States© Getty Images

At the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More