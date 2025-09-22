Christina Aguilera recreates 'Dirrrty' look from 2002 in skintight leather bodysuit and chaps

Christina Aguilera is taking us back in time with her latest fashion choice! The singer took to the stage at the Portola Festival in San Francisco over the weekend, and took her style in a throwback direction for the occasion. Christina emerged on stage in a black skintight leather bodysuit covered in chains and pearls with silver chainmail chaps with the nude illusion underneath. Her hair was styled sleek and straight, and the look was topped off with major silver bling and a pair of wide black sunglasses.

The style served as a tribute to her iconic early aughts fashion, specifically during her 2002 "Dirrty" era, where she'd become synonymous with chaps, paired with the occasional bodysuit or, more often than not, a bikini. The fit specifically seemed like an homage to her fashion at the 2002 MTV European Music Awards, where she wore a black crocheted bodysuit with matching leather chaps.

© Jaime Schultz/Shutterstock Christina Aguilera performing at Portola Festival at Pier 80 in San Francisco

Christina, 44, shared some snaps from her appearance at Portola on social media, with fans responding with comments like: "Been that girl!" and: "Slay-Tina," as well as: "I'll never get tired of saying she's one of the best," plus: "Is this the real world or am I dreaming, stripped era 2 coming soon."

"Dirrty" was the lead single from Stripped, which served as a means to transition away from the bubblegum pop sounds that made the singer famous in the late '90s. At the time, the album polarized critics, but proved to be a commercial success, selling over 12 million copies worldwide. Critical reception has since been glowing for the record, many calling it the defining record of Christina's career, and one of the most significant of the early 2000s.

© Jaime Schultz/Shutterstock The singer recreated a version of one of her 2002 "Dirrty" performance looks

Take a look at some of Christina's most memorable styles from the era below…

© Getty Images At the 2002 MTV European Music Awards

© Getty Images At Teen People and Universal Records Honor Nelly as the 2002 Artist of the Year – Arrivals

© Getty Images At the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards

© Getty Images At MTV's "TRL" Presents: "Christina Aguilera Stripped in NYC 2002"