Kate Beckinsale wows in slinky bejewelled gown with incredible cut-outs for 'magical' night

Kate Beckinsale looked so glamorous last night when she stepped out for a glamorous evening in Los Angeles. The Underworld actress, 50, arrived at ELLE's 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration in a dress which ticked all the boxes for a great party season look.

The Pearl Harbour star was seen in a black slinky floor-length dress made from a sumptuous velvet material. The gown featured a high neck, long sleeves and pointed boxy shoulders.

The star of the show was the bling. The neckline, wrists and symmetrical waist-cutouts were adorned with multi-coloured jewels fit for a royal tiara.

Kate kept with the sparkly theme and added statement jewellery to match the more-is-more energy of the dress. The actress wore silver earrings with big flowers that fell into sparkly tassels. She also wore statement diamanté-encrusted rings in silver, yellow, pink, and blue.

Statement rings weren't enough for the Van Helsing star. The rings drew attention to Kate's manicure – a holographic blue shade with gems adhered.

The final touch was a blue satin clutch bag which was a bright pop of colour against the black dress and also drew out the hues of the jewels dressing the look.

The Serendipity actress was also not afraid to go big with her hair and makeup. Kate wore her hair in a dramatic bun with strands pulled down by her ears to frame her face.

Kate also went dramatic with the makeup. Though her base was kept simple and bronzed, a pop of gold shimmer wowed on the eyes and her glossy nude lip was a timeless classic to finish the look.

Taking to Instagram, Kate said: "Some of the most moving and inspiring speeches I have had the pleasure to hear. Women celebrating women is a magical night. See my stories for the ones I managed to get snippets of. Thank you, @elleusa for a beautiful, loving, diverse celebration x".

The star was seen at the star-studded event alongside The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, Home Alone's Catherine O'Hara and Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria. Eva looked so glam in a stunning floor-length sparkly gown with a plunging V neckline and skinny spaghetti straps.

The Flamin' Hot star wore her newly transformed bob in a slick straight style whilst Jameela got Kate's more-is-more memo and opted for an incredible embellished gold mini-dress and her stunning hair was worn effortlessly down.

Kate is no stranger to a dramatic look. She displayed her phenomenal physique in a see-through dress at a party thrown by Paris Hilton just last week.

The star wore lilac underwear under the see-through piece that was adorned with silver flowers and feathers. The dress featured a bejewelled high neck, similar to last night's look, and she wore her hair in a high ponytail.

Before the sheer moment, Kate partied in LA in an unusual look no one saw coming. The Click actress arrived at the 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient Cocktail Event wearing an uber-short dungaree playsuit in a leather-look material with a form-fitting white tank top.

She added a longline black coat, and a pair of eye-catching platformed knee-high biker boots with an enormous oversized bow attached to a bouncy ponytail.

Kate also couldn't resist a glitzy look when she stepped out for the opening of LPM Restaurant and Bar in Las Vegas in November wearing an incredible high-neck floor-length gown covered in gold-green sparkles and featuring an ab-baring cut-out detail.

Boxy shoulder pads, waist cut-outs, high-neck, sparkles, boxy shoulder pads – all favourites with Kate and us too.