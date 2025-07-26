Why Kate Beckinsale's 52nd birthday is her most emotional one yet

Kate Beckinsale may not feel like she has much to celebrate on her 52nd birthday on Saturday, July 26.

The Underworld actress will no doubt feel very emotional as her special day falls just 11 days after the death of her beloved mother, Judy Loe.

Kate shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram that her mom died on July 15 following a battle with stage 4 cancer. She was 78.

Alongside a carousel of photos from Judy's life, including during the early days of her career as an actress, Kate penned: "I don't want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother's death certificate and it will soon become public record.

© Instagram Kate's mom died on July 15, 2025

Death announcement

"She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet."

She continued: "I deeply apologize to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralyzed.

"Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly.

© Instagram Judy was 78 years old when she passed

"She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear."

Kate signed off with a tear-jerking line, writing: "Oh my Mama.. I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. I am so sorry."

Kate revealed that her mom had stage 4 cancer in July 2024, shortly after the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who died in January 2024 at the age of 87 "after a brief period of illness".

© Instagram Kate's mom had stage 4 cancer

The British actress has now lost her mother, along with both her father figures. Kate's dad, actor Richard Beckinsale, died suddenly on March 19, 1979, at the age of just 31.

Richard passed away in his sleep from a heart attack, which was later revealed to be a congenital defect. Kate was just five years old at the time.

© Getty Images Kate's dad Richard Beckinsale died aged 31

Kate touched upon her father's death when she marked the first anniversary of Roy's passing in January.

"Finding my father's dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life," she wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Kate with mom Judy Loe and stepfather Roy Battersby

"Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever. it does seem terribly careless to have managed to be present for both deaths and unable to prevent either, the second time trying with every single thing I had. It was not enough."

Speaking about Roy, she added: "I am so lucky that I was raised by someone who uncompromisingly knew what was right and lived it. And loved me. Thank you for being my father. I miss you so much."