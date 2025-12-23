What Bruce Willis' Die Hard co-star Bonnie Bedelia is up to now, 37 years later

As the holiday season rolls around, the age-old debate always comes to the fore: is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

As the debate raged on, Bruce Willis' co-star in the hit 1988 flick, Bonnie Bedelia, was spotted out and about running errands ahead of the Christmas holiday.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Bonnie was seen out and about in Connecticut

The 77-year-old looked confident as she stepped out in Connecticut, dressed in a black sweater with a black puffer vest and blue jeans.

She completed the look with a slouchy black beanie and wore her gray hair down past her shoulders.

Learn more about Bruce Willis' health battle below...

WATCH: Bruce Willis to step away from acting career after aphasia diagnosis

© Disney General Entertainment Con Looking back Bonnie portrayed Holly Gennaro McClane, the wife of Bruce Willis' character, John McClane, in the film, and reprised her role in Die Hard 2 in 1990. Bruce went on to star in three more sequels, including 1995's Die Hard with a Vengeance, 2007's Live Free or Die Hard and 2013's A Good Day to Die Hard. Prior to her role in the series, Bonnie was already a celebrated and established actress, having been nominated for two Emmy Awards: one for 1993's Fallen Angels and another for 1999's Locked in Silence.

© Getty Images The honest truth The mother of two has been honest about her thoughts on Die Hard, and told The Chicago Tribune in 1990 that the role was not what she would typically choose for herself. "I don't consider roles like in Die Hard what I do," she told the publication. "This is like a hobby. It's fun. I had a good time. And I love being in a movie that people actually go see. But it's about things getting blown up. It's not about great character development." "People want it," she continued. "We all have our ideals, but I have to work. I have to pay the mortgage and raise kids, and put them through college. This is what I do. If I had my druthers, what I would choose would be different from what I choose now. But there's not much choice right now."

© Getty Images Parenting 101 Bonnie welcomed two kids, Uri and Jonah, with her first husband, Ken Luber, whom she was married to from 1969 to 1980. She then tied the knot with actor Michael MacRae in 1995. The star shared with the Tribune that she didn't want her children to enter the film industry, as she did at a young age. "It's hard to think it's important to try out as a cheerleader when you're starring on Broadway," she said. "But you do kind of miss the things that I now see my children doing. I'm just happy they are not actors." "The Valentine's Day dance is really important. Pitching in the Little League is very important. And the medals and the scouts are really important. We need children to play the parts in movies. I'm just glad it's not my kids," Bonnie added.