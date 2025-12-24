Kelly Osbourne opens up about the difficulty of first Christmas without dad Ozzy: 'I just want to get through it without crying'

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about the emotional challenge of celebrating her first Christmas without her father, Ozzy Osbourne. Speaking in a new interview, the 41-year-old admitted she simply wants to get through the festive season without breaking down, as she prepares to spend the holiday surrounded by family.

"I just want to get through Christmas without crying," Kelly told The Sun. The TV personality revealed her brother Louis, Ozzy's eldest son with ex-wife Thelma Riley, will be on cooking duties.

"We are going to have a proper English Christmas. I always love that," she added. "They don't even have crackers in LA. You've got to go to the (specialty shop) World Market to get them, and they're not even the best ones.

"So we will have crackers and all watch the King's speech. On the day, there's going to be 14 of us and I ordered everyone that's with us a pair of matching pyjamas to wear. We are going to be sitting in front of the telly."

Kelly went on to reveal that her younger brother Jack, who arrived back from Australia earlier this month following his appearance on I'm A Celebrity this year, will spend Christmas in LA with his pregnant wife Aree Gearhart and their daughter Maple.

The family are grieving the loss of Ozzy, who died in July, aged 76, from a reported heart attack, just weeks after reuniting with the band on stage as part of the Back To The Beginning farewell concert in Birmingham.

Earlier this month, Ozzy's wife Sharon said that despite the singer being "terribly ill" over the past year, he was determined to perform and that it had made him happier than she had seen him in the last seven years.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon said: "He knew his body was failing him. He was in so much pain, so much pain. He had pneumonia three times this year. He'd had sepsis… That’s what really, really destroyed him.

"(After the farewell gig), he kept looking at the papers, and he goes to me, 'I never knew so many people liked me,' but that was the way he was. He knew he was famous, but not to the amount that people loved him. And for two weeks, every day was sunshine for him. Really, really happy. Happier than we’d seen him in seven years."

Black Sabbath formed in 1968 and is widely credited with defining and popularising the sound of heavy metal with the bandmates recently being honoured with the freedom of the city of Birmingham, which recognises people’s exceptional service to the city.

Ozzy, who also had a successful solo career, found a new legion of fans when he appeared in the 2000s reality TV series The Osbournes, starring alongside his wife Sharon and two youngest children, Kelly and Jack.