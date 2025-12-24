Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker's birthday is looking merry and bright on Christmas Eve. His daughter turned 20 on December 24, which means twice the amount of presents for her combined holiday and Capricorn season.

Nothing warms the heart more than a beautiful gift from Cartier and bags of Chanel and Louboutin. Alabama took to her Instagram stories to share her birthday gifts, and she posted a video of the glimmering diamonds from her $32,000-worth Cartier Love Bracelet, along with its silver screwdriver which opens and closes the bracelet using its two screws. Check out the video below.

Recommended video You may also like Travis Barker keeps tradition with very specific $32k gift for daughter Alabama's 20th birthday

The overlaid text in the video read: "I love you Travis Barker," with a crying emoji. In another picture, the content creator showed off a Rolls Royce filled to the brim with gift bags from luxury brands in the backseat row. The overlaid text read: "Love u bad [Travis]."

This isn't the first time that the drummer gifted his daughter a haul of pricey brands. Just last year, Alabama also received over $35,000 worth of presents, which included Travis' "third Cartier Love Bracelet" and diamond stud earrings. She revealed in a TikTok video: "It's a tradition now. Every year I get a better one." Alabama displayed her Love Bracelets to her fans, from her 16th and 17th birthday festivities.

© Instagram Travis continued his gifting tradition

In regards to her 19th birthday, she noted that she wasn't able to properly celebrate due to getting the flu, but she took a moment to share everything she received online.

She started off the TikTok video by explaining: "[I] didn't get to enjoy [my birthday] because I was so sick but I am back on my feet and I want to give you guys a Christmas haul. I am so grateful for all my gifts and I wanted to share because some people requested it."

© TikTok Alabama Barker received a Barbie pink Balenciaga bag

One-by-one, she held up all the items to the camera and flaunted her new closet additions. Her stunning haul included Chrome Heart gloves and a pink wallet. Another note-worthy gift featured a beautiful diamond necklace that her sister gifted her with corresponding "A" and "B" pendants, as well as a cross necklace.

The haul didn't end there. She also flaunted her pink and rhinestone-covered Balenciaga bag worth $7,000. Another present was a Prada bucket purse and a vintage Dior purse. She also received a Chanel backpack from Kris Jenner and much more.

© TikTok Alabama showed off new Cross necklace

Travis lovingly shared an Instagram post for his daughter last year and wrote: "Happy 19th Birthday my angel @alabamaluellabarker. I can't believe I'm saying that. I'm so proud of you and I love watching you grow. Never settle, the stars aren't too far away. Never give up, never give in. I love you unconditionally. I love you to the moon and back."