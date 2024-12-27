Why Travis Barker's daughter Alabama didn't celebrate 19th birthday — and her gifts worth over $35,000

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama turned 19 on December 24, and although she was ill with the flu and unable to celebrate, now revealed her gift haul – receiving over $35,000 in presents.

The 19-year-old took to TikTok to speak to her fans, revealing she "didn't get to enjoy [my birthday] because I was so sick but I am back on my feet and I want to give you guys a Christmas haul."

"I am so grateful for all my gifts and I wanted to share because some people requested it," she continued, before revealing she received Chrome Heart gloves and pink wallet, as well as a gorgeous diamond necklace from her sister with an "A" and a "B" pendant, and a cross necklace.

© Alabama Barker Alabama Barker reveals her Christmas haul

She was also gifted a $7,000 Barbie pink Balenciaga bag in calfskin with rhinestones, and a black Prada bucket purse with diamante detailing.

A third purse was a vintage Dior purse in chrome, and she also received a "so cute" tweed and leather Chanel back pack, which she said was a gift from Kris, presumably step-mom Kourtney Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner.

© Alabama Barker Alabama receives Chanel backpack for Christmas 'from Kris'

From her dad, Blink 182 drummer Travis, she received large diamond stud earrings and her "third Cartier love bracelet".

"It's like a tradition now, every year I get a better one," she said, showing off the bracelets she also had for her 16th and 17th birthdays.

© Alabama Barker Alabama received Balenciaga boots

"My dad has some of the best style and he got me this jacket," she said, revealing a stunning leather duster with a fur collar and gold detailing on the buckle.

The teen also received two Poster Girls dresses, totally over $1,250, and a latex corset from the brand, as well as a $500 Jean Paul Gaultier dress that featured mesh detailing and the appearance of a $100 bill, and a Jean Paul Gaultier printed beach cover-up, worth over $350.

© Alabama Barker Alabama also received a Barbie pink Balenciaga bag

Balenciaga's 110mm Essex boots, worth over $2,400 were also a gift from her dad, as was a vintage Cavalli cow print jacket, and the Gucci Horsebit Platform Slingback Loafer Pumps, which retail for $1500 – and have also been worn by Taylor Swift.

"You guys know I love my lace so I got a lace Dolce catsuit," Alabama continued – the Dolce & Gabbana catsuit retails for $2000 – before squealing and revealing her "favorite gift of all," a brand new Birkin bag, which is available for $24,000.

Watch Alabama's haul here:

Alabama is Travis' daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler; they are also parents to son Landon.

"Happy 19th Birthday my angel @alabamaluellabarker . I can’t believe I’m saying that. I’m so proud of you and I love watching you grow. Never settle, the stars aren’t too far away. Never give up, never give in. I love you unconditionally. I love you to the moon and back," Travis emotionally wrote on social media alongside a carousel of throwback pictures.

He is also dad to one-year-old son Rocky with Kourtney, and helped to raise Shanna's eldest, Atiana de la Hoya.