Alabama Barker's surprising insight into relationship with dad Travis Barker in blended family with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker may be a new father with his son Rocky, who he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, but he still manages to show love for his kids Alabama and Landon, as well as his former step daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Alabama shared just how her dad manages to keep a close bond with her despite touring and being a new dad. The 18-year-old took to TikTok to share a compilation of clips of Travis before he performs, calling her to say he loves her. She captioned the video: "POV: your dad leaves FaceTime video mail every time you miss his call."

@alabamabarker My dad is my hero, i couldnt ask for a better man to be my father. I cried making this he is my everything. @Travis Barker 🖤 ♬ Gods creation - daniel.mp3

In one clip, Travis twirled a drumstick as he blew a kiss at his daughter and said he was going on stage but he loved her. Another video saw him say: "I'm calling you to say goodnight, I love you." While a different one saw him tease: "It's not nice to ignore me. I love you."

The video really showed the Blink-182 drummer's attentive nature as a dad, which Alabama emphasized as she wrote: "My dad is my hero, I couldn't ask for a better man to be my father. I cried making this," she added: "he is my everything."

Travis responded in the comments: "I love you to the moon and back."

Alabama's video provoked an emotional response from fans who couldn't help but admire the drummer's parenting skills.

"The dad I wish I had," one person commented, while another warned Alabama: "If you don’t pick up that phone!!!"

She responded: "I swear I do this is 5 calls out of 1m."

A third fan wrote: "I wish I had this relationship with my dad…"

Other fans discussed how different Alabama's relationship with Travis was to their father-child relationships, as they were used to their dads sending a thumbs up emoji instead.

For Travis, being a father is the absolute dream. He admitted that having a new baby was "just as good as I remembered it" in reference to Rocky, who he had almost two decades after Alabama.

"I love being a dad," he gushed. "That's my favorite accomplishment, it's my favorite thing I get to do every day."

He added that being a father made him want to "be the best version of myself, be healthy and take care of myself more" when he first had children, something that he claimed had "never gone away" over the years.