Meet the grandchildren of Hollywood's golden age stars including Grace Kelly's royal family

Emma Ferrer – Audrey Hepburn

© Getty Emma Ferrer and Audrey Hepburn

If I could be a descendant of anyone from this list, it would have to be Audrey Hepburn. Can you blame me? While she has five grandchildren in total, it is Emma Ferrer, daughter of Sean Hepburn Ferrer and Leila Flanagan, who has most publicly embraced her grandmother’s legacy.

Born in 1994, just a year after Sabrina star Audrey passed away, she grew up living between Los Angeles and Florence, Italy. She has modelled for Dior, Kosé, Givenchy and Tiffany & Co., and dabbled in acting with a role in The Man in the Attic in 2019.

Her focus is now on her art in Italy, where the brunette beauty is "trying to live her life with integrity and kindness" just like her grandmother, as she told HELLO! "My grandmother was one of the first women to make a million dollars for a movie," she explained.

© Bettmann Archive Emma's father is Sean Hepburn Ferrer, whom Audrey welcomed with her husband, Mel Ferrer, in 1960

"I've just begun to appreciate what it means to be so closely related to this female emblem of power and success. It's central to who I am, and a huge source of support. I feel very proud of all those in my family who helped to make great cinema."

Emma worked with her father Sean on the 2020 documentary Audrey: More Than An Icon, aiming to capture the real woman behind it all. "I think that, as time goes by, icons crystallise into two-dimensional images: a silhouette, some words associated with them, like 'elegance' or 'humanitarianism,'" she shared.

© Getty Images for UNICEF USA Emma works closely with UNICEF

"So, where my grandmother is concerned, it's now my mission, along with my father, to try to help round out that image. It was wonderful to work with him on the [the documentary], which manages to show her as three-dimensional, as a woman, a mother, an actress, a daughter and an altruist." I would call that a mission accomplished!

The 31-year-old has since followed in Audrey's humanitarian footsteps and explained that she feels her grandmother's spirit guiding her while working with UNICEF. Clearly, grace and kindness run in the family.