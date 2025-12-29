Amanda Holden twins with lookalike daughters for festive family reunion

Amanda Holden's daughters must get their winter wardrobe inspiration from their famous mum. The Britain's Got Talent judge, 54, glammed up for a festive outing with her family, including both her daughters who are growing up in her spitting image.

Amanda, 54, enjoyed a night out on the West End with her parents and daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie Rose, 13, to see the play Oh, Mary! at the Trafalgar Theatre. Amanda smiled next to her mum, Judith, and dad, Frank, for a family photo from the evening with a decked out Christmas tree in the background. The BGT star wowed in a glamorous pantsuit with a black coat slung over her shoulders to stay warm.

Both of Amanda's daughters also opted for long winter coats to keep the cold at bay. Hollie matched her mum in a classic black coat while Amanda's lookalike daughter Lexi wore a brown embroidered coat for the occasion.

"The most bonkers brilliant play we absolutely recommend," Amanda gushed about the night. As for her music producer husband Chris Hughes' whereabouts, Amanda revealed he missed the theatre outing to watch Everton.

© Instagram/ @noholdenback Amanda Holden with her daughters and parents for a festive night out

Amanda's life as a mum

Amanda has been married to Chris Hughes since 2008. They welcomed their first daughter, Lexi, in 2006 before they got married, and their second daughter, Hollie, in 2012. While Hollie doesn't have an Instagram account and tends to stay out of the spotlight, her older sister Lexi often posts to social media and has walked red carpets more frequently with their mum.

Lexi began her university studies in 2024 and has also dabbled in modelling, notably signing with Storm Management in February 2022, who launched the likes of Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford, and walking for designer Tran Hung last year.

"I think they both have a good work ethic," Amanda told us about her daughters in an exclusive chat in May 2025. "Lexi's super diligent and constantly wanting to help and [is] questioning how she can make herself useful in the world, which I'm thinking is definitely a female thing in our family."

Speaking of her eldest daughter, Amanda shared her advice: "I'm sort of saying to her, this is where you'll find your people. This is your chance to not worry what people think or how you're perceived. And it's a chance for you to find your family outside your family and grow as a human being and not care about opinions and things.

"Everybody can be quite judgmental, and I've just said to Lexi, 'This is your moment to grow up and you don't have to fit in'. It's best not to, I think. Just get on with what you're doing and be progressive in the world and be optimistic and hopeful, spread love and joy and hope and chocolate."

Home life in Surrey

Amanda lives with her husband and daughters in a family home in Surrey, said to be worth around £7 million. The BGT star opened up to us about the home cooking routine for her family of four, revealing she will "try to cook a family meal every night".

Amanda and her family moved to their Cobham mansion in late 2023, relocating from bustling London to Surrey.