Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s son Garrison dies aged 25

Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown, tragically passed away in an apparent suicide at his Flagstaff, Arizona, residence on Tuesday.

He was only 25 years old. Authorities responded to his home following reports of a fatality and discovered Garrison had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His brother Gabriel found him, and police have since stated they do not suspect foul play while an investigation is underway. The details surrounding a note or final message remain unclear.

In the wake of this heartbreaking event, Janelle shared a poignant message on Instagram, expressing the family's profound grief: "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she wrote.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

© Instagram Garrison tragically passed away aged 25

The network behind Sister Wives, TLC, also expressed its condolences, stating, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Garrison, known to viewers of Sister Wives since its inception in 2010, was part of the unique family dynamic showcased in the series.

© Instagram Garrison with his dad

This included his father Kody's plural marriage with wives Meri, Christine, and Robyn, in addition to Janelle. Kody and Janelle, who spiritually married in 1993, are parents to six children: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah. The couple announced their separation in December of 2022.

Throughout his life, Garrison experienced several significant changes, including the family's move from Utah to Nevada.

He demonstrated his commitment to service by enlisting in the National Guard. However, his relationship with his father Kody became strained, particularly in recent years. The tensions, which surfaced publicly in February 2022 on Sister Wives, stemmed from disagreements over the stringent safety protocols Kody insisted on during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sisters Wives family

Kody reflected on the strained relationship with his sons, stating: "It's changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same - they need to realize that they should go and date that girlfriend, that's fine, but you need to move out of the house so I can be home."

Following these disagreements, Garrison made the decision to leave his parents' home, eventually settling in Arizona in 2021.

He was known on Instagram as @robertthebrown, where he shared glimpses of his life with over 67,000 followers. His last post, featuring a new feline companion named Ms. Buttons, highlighted his compassionate nature.

Garrison died in March 2024

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," Garrison shared. "She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia, but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady."

Garrison's social media also served as a diary of his adventures, showcasing his travels to places like Spain and Italy. His passing is a profound loss, not only to his family but to all who knew him through his television presence and personal interactions.

