What does Sister Wives star Kody Brown do for a living?

Kody Brown is known for starring on TLC's Sister Wives alongside his three wives, Christina, Janelle and Meri. While viewers of the show already know plenty about his love life, they may be curious to know what he does for a living.

Read on to find out what the 53-year-old does for work outside of appearing on the reality show...

When the programme first premiered back in 2010, Kody was working as the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories, a gun company that was based in Sandy, Utah until 2004.

In 2005, though, Kody and Meri reportedly filed for bankruptcy, as pointed out by Yahoo! News. The company has since closed.

In the same year the show debuted on TLC, Kody founded his own production company, Brown Family Entertainment.

While it is unknown what Kody currently does for work, he does indeed have a job. His son Paedon Brown confirmed in a TikTok video that his father works outside of the show, according to In Touch.

Kody founded his own production company in 2010

Kody also set up a Cameo account in 2021, where he charges fans $99 for a personalised video message.

While TLC has yet to confirm another series of the show, the family has been making headlines recently as it was reported in December that Janelle and Kody had called time on their relationship.

According to InTouch, Janelle decided to call it quits after the couple, who married in 1993, began to grow apart under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show has yet to be renewed for another season

The publication added that Janelle's decision was also allegedly fuelled by Christine's separation from Kody, which was announced in November 2021 and featured as a storyline in season 17.

Christine announced the news on Instagram at the time, stating that the couple had decided to go their separate ways after 25 years. She wrote: "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

