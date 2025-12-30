Mel Gibson announces split from Rosalind Ross, his partner of nine years

Mel Gibson has announced the end of his relationship with longtime partner Rosalind Ross, confirming the pair quietly separated after nine years together. The actor-director, 69, and the screenwriter, 35, shared a joint statement on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, revealing that while the split is sad, their priority remains their son. The former couple share an eight-year-old son, Lars.

© Jeff Kravitz Mel Gibson with Rosalind Ross at the Oscars

"Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible," they announced via People.

Mel and Rosalind met through mutual friends in 2014 and began dating shortly afterwards. Their relationship largely stayed out of the spotlight, though it intersected with a major professional high point for Mel when their son was born in 2017 – just days before the actor was nominated for a Best Director Academy Award for Hacksaw Ridge.

© FilmMagic Mel with two of his children, Lucia and Lars

At the time, Mel spoke candidly about the moment, saying: “What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son.”

Lars is Mel's youngest child. He is also father to eight older children from previous relationships, including daughter Hannah and six adult sons – Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas – whom he shares with ex-wife Robyn Moore, as well as a 16-year-old daughter, Lucia, with songwriter and pianist Oksana Grigorieva, from whom he split in 2010.

© PA Images via Getty Images Mel with Rosalind in August 2025

The past year has reportedly been a challenging one for the family. In January 2025, Mel and Rosalind lost their Malibu home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. While Mel was out of town working at the time, his family and their animals were safely evacuated.

Speaking about the experience during a January appearance on Elizabeth Vargas Reports, Mel said: "The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way. That’s all I can care about, really."

Professionally, Mel remains very busy. He is currently working on The Resurrection of the Christ, a follow-up to his 2004 biblical drama The Passion of the Christ. The new project is set to be released in two parts, with the first scheduled to hit cinemas on Good Friday in 2027.