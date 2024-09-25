Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mel Gibson beams alongside rarely-seen daughter Lucia, 14, and lookalike son, Lars, 7, in ultra-rare family photos
Digital Cover celebrities© VALERIE MACON

 The Lethal Weapon actor is currently in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Rosalind Ross…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Mel Gibson is the proud dad of nine children, and on Tuesday, the Braveheart actor was photographed alongside his rarely-seen youngest children, 14-year-old Lucia and 7-year-old Lars.

The Gibson trio attended a special preview screening of their famous dad's latest film, Monster Summer, in LA. Lucia looked beautiful wearing a red peplum-style dress, gold heels, and a glittery gold clutch bag. Meanwhile, little Lars rocked black jeans, a white shirt, and black trainers.

Mel was beaming alongside Lucia and Lars, his youngest two children© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Mel was beaming alongside Lucia and Lars, his youngest two children

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Lars' long, bright blonde hair.

Mel was beaming with his arms around his children, looking ultra-smart in a navy blue suit and white shirt. The touching images of the trio are incredibly rare, as both Lucia and Lars are kept away from the public eye to protect their privacy.

The Lethal Weapon actor shares Lucia with his ex-girlfriend, Russian songwriter and pianist Oksana Grigorieva. Meanwhile, he shares Lars with his girlfriend Rosalind Ross, whom Mel started dating in 2014.

As well as his youngest two, Mel is the doting dad to Hannah, 43, twins Edward and Christian, both 42, William, 38, Louis, 35, Milo, 33, and Thomas, 25, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Australian dental nurse Robyn Moore.

The former couple married in 1980 and filed for divorce in 2009 after 29 years of marriage.

Mel, Lucia, and Lars were joined by the What Women Want star's fellow castmates David Henrie, Lorraine Bracco, Kevin James, Patrick Renna, Mason Thames, Nora Zehetner, and Abby James Witherspoon, Reese Witherspoon's lookalike niece.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Mel proudly put his arms around his children, who were beaming for the camera.

© Amanda Edwards

Lucia looked beautiful wearing a red dress and gold heels, which she accessorised with a gold bag. Meanwhile, Lars wore black jeans and a white shirt.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Mel was then pictured with his castmates, David Henrie, Noah Cottrell, Lilah Pate, Julian Lerner, Mason Thames, and Reese Witherspoon's lookalike niece, Abby James Witherspoon.

A photo of Mel Gibson and David Henrie © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Mel and Wizards of Waverly Place star David get along like a house on fire and were pictured laughing together while posing for photos.

