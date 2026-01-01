Pink shares health update from hospital after neck surgery: 'I leave behind the hurt'

Rock singer Pink shared a message of hope for the new year with her fans and showed off her bandages as she welcomed the arrival of 2026 from a hospital bed following neck surgery.

The 46-year-old musician, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore-Hart, revealed she was getting "two new shiny discs in my neck" because "Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport" in the caption of an Instagram post.

Incorporating aerial acrobatics from high wires during her live shows, the So What singer is well known for her daring performances and risk-taking on stage.

As the new year rang in, she explained that she was spending the evening alone recovering while her family snowboarded and updated her fans about her condition.

Posting a smiling selfie, the star posed in a hospital gown as she lay back in her bed and wore a large white bandage on her neck that showed a tube trailing from underneath it.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I want to say Happy New Year’s to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse. I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025.

"This year was a doozy for all of us, and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying. In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty."

She added: "I’ve realised dreams this year, as well as nightmares. And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy facelift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all its worth.

"Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport. And as I sit here by myself on New Year’s Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made."

The star continued: "I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice. I know that isn’t a reality for some. I will work this year to help preserve the choices of others to make for themselves and their families, and this very pursuit of happiness.

© Instagram Pink shared an update with her fans from her hospital bed

"Let’s do better for ourselves and for others. Let’s not be afraid to take care of ourselves and others. I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt. I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones.

"And I’m going to rage against the dying of the light. I’m going to reclaim my wild. And I’m going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness."

Pink ended the post by saying: "Happy New Year and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred. Let’s shed that old snake skin. And find our horsepower."

Fans react to Pink's news

Fans and friends rushed to the star's comment section to share well-wishes and praise for Pink's transparency and kind words.

One said: "Thank you for this. Happy healing & happy new year," while another noted: "Reading this felt like a hug and a wake-up call at the same time. Thank you for your vulnerability and strength. Your words are powerful, honest, and full of light - even in the darkness. Thank you for sharing your truth and your strength so openly. Thank you for reminding us that choosing joy is an act of courage. Wishing you healing, peace, and so much joy in 2026. Onwards and upwards always."

"Love you beyond measure! Happiest New Year- what beautiful words to shed the old and bring in the new. Charge on, run wild, and feel the sun on your face! Hugging you," a separate account penned underneath her post.

© Getty Images The singer is known for her daring live shows

Pink's health woes

The singer has battled a number of health issues over the years and shared with her fans in September 2025 that she had contracted E. coli while on holiday with her family.

At the time, Pink shared a picture of herself hooked up to an IV on her Instagram Story with a caption that read: "This is all normal and everything is going really well. When you go on vacation and have food and E. coli decides to move into your gut you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine and a vitamin IV concoction."

The celebrated musician also opened up about having "brutal" hip surgery in 2021 on her social media and shared her recovery journey with her fans.