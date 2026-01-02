Nicole Kidman embraced by daughters as she shares determined message after Keith Urban split

The Sydney Harbour fireworks are the place to be if you're Down Under for New Year's Eve, and the rich and famous have the best vantage point from luxury boats in the water. One of the A-listers enjoying the show from there was Nicole Kidman, who rang in her bittersweet New Year alongside her two daughters.

Nicole shared this snap with her daughters on NYE

The 58-year-old split from her husband Keith Urban last year, so we're sure it was a time for contemplation for the actress. She uploaded a photo of the firework display she saw, followed by a snap showing her hugging her two daughters, as the trio looked across the water where the impressive show took place. She also penned a positive message: "Looking forward in 2026 xx."

Nicole Kidman shared a glimpse of how she celebrated New Year's in Sydney

Now that the tough times of Christmas and New Year are out of the way, it sounds as though Nicole is set on looking ahead to more positive times. The New Year is the perfect time for fresh starts so the dawn of 2026 could help the star on her road to happiness.

Why did Nicole Kidman split from her husband?

Nicole has filed for divorce from her country music star husband and their marital dissolution agreement states that "marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences" are to blame. It also notes that Nicole will receive primary physical custody of their daughters as she raises them mostly between their homes in Sydney and Nashville, where the girls go to school.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are divorcing

They first met in 2005 and quickly fell in love, tying the knot in 2006. They welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, in 2008, followed by Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban in 2010. The pair lived apart for months before their actual split was revealed.

Coparenting success

Keen to still coparent effectively, the agreement explicitly stated a pact to stay amicable. "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent," it read. "They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

© Clé de Peau Beauté Nicole with daughter Faith

Divorce coach Arabella Paul has given our readers exclusive tips on handling a separation, and it looks like Nicole and Keith are following the playbook exactly. Arabella stresses that it is important to remain "civil", explaining: "'Love your kids more than you hate your partner' is a phrase I often say. Divorce is not bad for your children; it's the conflicts that cause issues, be it conflicts in divorce or conflicts in the marriage."

Arabella also advises to "talk to yourself positively" during these tough times, and it appears Nicole is doing exactly that with her positive mental attitude, looking forward to 2026. Onwards and upwards!