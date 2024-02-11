Amanda Owen sparks reaction with new pictures of mini-me children

Amanda Owen delighted fans at the weekend with a slew of new snapshots featuring her mini-me children.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV star and self-proclaimed Yorkshire Shepherdess, 49, uploaded a string of wintry pictures taken in Yorkshire where Amanda lives with her nine children.

WATCH: Inside Amanda Owen's family life

Amongst the incredible pictures, the mother-of-nine uploaded a joyous image of her daughter Annas, eight, curled up in a small shelter carved from a giant snow drift. The youngster was all smiles as she posed for the adventurous snap, wearing waterproof gear, wellies and a moss green knitted balaclava.

© Instagram Annas flashed a smile as she sheltered from the cold

Elsewhere, Amanda added a snapshot of her daughter Clemmy, seven, posing in the same snow shelter looking every inch her mother's mini me wearing a khaki parka and cherry-red wellington boots.

Captioning the images, Amanda penned: "Dig those drifts. [snowflake emoji]" followed by a series of hashtags including 'snow' and 'yorkshire'.

The star's fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Oh my goodness. That's incredible!" while another added "Your lucky children are having an amazing life, well done you."

© Instagram Clemmy wrapped up warm in a cosy green parka

A third remarked: "It's so good to see the kids out enjoying themselves whatever the weather," and a fourth added: "OMG that snow is deep. The children are loving it."

Aside from Clemmy and Annas, Amanda is also a doting mother to Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney and youngest, Nancy. She shares her brood with her ex Clive. The pair announced their split at the end of 2022 after 22 years of marriage.

© Instagram Amanda lives on a sprawling Yorkshire farm with her nine children

At the time, she penned in a statement: "This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority [being] the happiness and well-being of our children."

Despite their separation, the former couple have remained on amicable terms, recently joining forces on a farm renovation project alongside their eldest son Reuben.

© ANL/Shutterstock The former couple announced their split in 2022

Speaking recently about the couple's split on Lorraine, Clive was very candid about his part in their separation as he expressed regret for his behaviour.

The farmer said: "I handled it very badly. It was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things really. And I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending. A massive part to play.

© Channel 5 Clive opened up about his split from Amanda in a rare TV interview

“When all this was going on I am ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on," Clive added, commenting on the fact he was slightly envious of his wife's time filming The Yorkshire Shepherdess.

"She was committed and we were all committed to this thing but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and I behaved badly towards her. I should have been supporting her and I was doing the absolute opposite."